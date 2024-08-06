Four are killed in the crash of a single-engine plane in northwestern Oklahoma City

Four people were killed in the crash of a small airplane early Tuesday afternoon, authorities in Oklahoma City said.

The four died when the plane crashed about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sundance Airport, a small airport on the outskirts of the city, according to Oklahoma City Fire Capt. John Chenoweth.

Chenoweth said the aircraft was a single-engine airplane and that the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were notified of the crash, but had no other information.

An FAA spokesperson said the agency would comment later Tuesday, the NTSB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The manager of Sundance Airport did not immediately return a phone call to The Associated Press for comment.