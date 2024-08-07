Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Why AP called Missouri’s 1st District primary for Wesley Bell over Rep. Cori Bush

Aug 6, 2024, 8:48 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Wesley Bell’s sizable vote lead in St. Louis County and competitive showing in St. Louis city propelled him to victory over U.S. Rep. Cori Bush in the Democratic primary in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, according to an Associated Press analysis of initial vote results.

The result marks the second primary defeat this year of a Democratic U.S. House incumbent.

Here’s a look at how the AP determined the winner:

U.S. House, Missouri’s 1st District (D)

CANDIDATES: Bush, Bell

WINNER: Bell

CALLED AT: 10:59 p.m. ET

POLL CLOSING TIME: 8 p.m. ET

ABOUT THE RACE: The Democratic primary in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District is the latest contest this year to highlight a deep division within the party over the Israel-Hamas war, even as both candidates tried to keep the district’s top local priorities in the foreground. In June, Democrat George Latimer defeated U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman in New York’s 16th Congressional District in a race that fell along similar fault lines. Both Bush and Bowman, members of the group of U.S. House progressives known as “ the Squad,” have been vocal critics of Israel’s response to the October 2023 surprise attacks by Hamas, with Bush saying the nation has engaged in an “ethnic cleansing campaign” against Palestinians. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s super PAC, which helped topple Bowman, has backed Bell, the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney. Bush has the support of House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. The 1st District is in eastern Missouri along the Mississippi River on the border with Illinois. It includes the city of St. Louis as well as part of surrounding St. Louis County.

WHY AP CALLED THE RACE: Bush was first elected in 2020 after narrowly defeating longtime U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay in the Democratic primary. That year in a similarly shaped district, Bush’s victory was possible because of her big win in the city of St. Louis. That more than made up for her close loss in St. Louis County, even though the county comprised more than half of the district’s total vote. Clay beat Bush in St. Louis County, 49% to about 46%, while Bush far outperformed Clay in the city, 52% to 42%. A third candidate, Katherine Bruckner, syphoned off nearly 7% of the vote in the city and 5% in the county.

In order to beat back Bell’s primary challenge, Bush would have needed to post a large victory margin in St. Louis city and remained competitive in St. Louis County.

Bell, however, built a sizable and consistent lead in St. Louis County and held Bush to a smaller lead in St. Louis city.

Bush was on track to do slightly worse in the city than she did in her 2020 performance and significantly worse in the much larger jurisdiction of St. Louis County, which makes up about 59% of the 1st District’s population. At the time AP called the race, Bush led Bell in the city by a little more than 8 percentage points, slightly less than the 10-point margin she enjoyed four years ago. Meanwhile, Bell held a 16-point lead in St. Louis County, much larger than Clay’s 4-point lead in the county in his close 2020 loss.

___

Associated Press writer Maya Sweedler in Washington contributed to this report.

National News

FILE - Abortion advocates rally outside the Supreme Court, June 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/...

Associated Press

US abortion numbers have risen slightly since Roe was overturned, study finds

Abortion was slightly more common across the U.S. in the first three months of this year than it was before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and cleared the way for states to implement bans, a report released Wednesday found. A major reason for the increase is that some Democratic-controlled states enacted laws to […]

45 minutes ago

Savannah Fire Advanced Firefighters Ron Strauss, top, and Andrew Stevenson, below, carry food to re...

Associated Press

The Latest: Tropical Storm Debby hovers off the coast of the Carolinas

Tropical Storm Debby is over the western Atlantic Ocean but is expected to shower the coastal Carolinas with rains again before it moves north. The system has already stirred up tornadoes and submerged streets in waist-high floodwaters. The storm was forecast to move relatively slowly across Southern states, with huge rainfall totals possible in some […]

1 hour ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Ti...

Associated Press

The Latest: Harris and Walz kick off their 2024 election campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, looking to strengthen the Democratic ticket in Midwestern states. After an introduction from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, she and Walz made their joint debut at a rally Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, kicking off their battleground state tour. Follow the AP’s Election-2024 […]

2 hours ago

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Arthur Lee B...

Associated Press

Texas man whose lawyers say is intellectually disabled facing execution for 1997 killing of jogger

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man described as intellectually disabled by his lawyers faced execution on Wednesday for strangling and trying to rape a woman who went jogging near her Houston home more than 27 years ago. Arthur Lee Burton was condemned for the July 1997 killing of Nancy Adleman. The 48-year-old mother of three […]

2 hours ago

Crosses hang from one of the walls at the Rev. Ron Blakely’s home near Watertown, Tenn., on Frida...

Associated Press

No drinking and only Christian music during Sunday Gospel Hour at Nashville’s most iconic honky tonk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Robert’s Western World is known as Nashville’s most authentic honky tonk and synonymous with country music. But for an hour on Sundays, no one can drink alcohol; everyone must listen to Christian music. This is “Sunday Gospel Hour” in the Tennessee capital known as Music City. For nearly 20 years, worship […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in L...

Associated Press

Disney returns to profits in third quarter as streaming business starts making money for first time

The Walt Disney Co. returned to a profitable third quarter as its combined streaming business started making money for the first time and the movie Inside Out 2 did well in theaters. For the period ended June 29, Disney earned $2.62 billion, or $1.43 per share. A year earlier it lost $460 million, or 25 […]

2 hours ago

Why AP called Missouri’s 1st District primary for Wesley Bell over Rep. Cori Bush