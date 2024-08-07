Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Harris’ pick of Walz amps up excitement in Midwestern states where Democrats look to heal divisions

Aug 6, 2024, 9:11 PM

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Ti...

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speak at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will spend their first full day as running mates on Wednesday rallying Democrats across the Midwest, a politically divided region that is crucial to their effort to win the White House in less than three months.

The trip, which begins in Wisconsin before shifting to Michigan, is aimed at shoring up support among the younger, diverse, labor-friendly voters who were instrumental in helping President Joe Biden win the 2020 election. But that coalition showed signs of fraying over the summer, particularly in Michigan, which has emerged as a focal point of Democratic divisions over Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

With Biden now out of the race and Harris officially the Democratic nominee, leaders of the Arab American community and key unions say they are encouraged by the choice. Walz’s addition to the ticket has soothed some tensions, signaling to some community leaders that Harris heard concerns about another leading contender for the vice presidential slot, Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, who they felt had gone too far in his support for Israel.

“The party is recognizing that there’s a coalition they have to rebuild,” said Abdullah Hammoud, the mayor of Dearborn, Michigan. “Picking Walz is another sign of good faith.”

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat seeking a third term, appeared with Harris at a campaign stop there last month in suburban Milwaukee, and said in a fundraising email Tuesday morning that she was “thrilled to see a fellow Midwesterner at the top of the ticket.”

Donald Trump had put a similar emphasis on appealing to voters in Midwestern states with his choice of Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his vice presidential pick. Vance will again bracket the Harris-Walz ticket with appearances in the same states on Wednesday. He is starting his day in Michigan before heading to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the same city where the Democratic candidates will appear hours later before going to Michigan.

In Michigan, leaders say Democratic enthusiasm has surged since Harris announced her candidacy.

That could be pivotal in Detroit, which is nearly 80% Black, where leaders for months had warned administration officials that voter apathy could cost them in a city that’s typically a stronghold for their party. Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the NAACP Detroit branch, said the excitement in the city now is “mind-blowing.” He likened it to Barack Obama’s first run for president in 2008, when voters waited in long lines to help elect the nation’s first Black president.

But some Democratic leaders in Michigan had grown concerned that choosing the wrong running mate could slow that momentum and fracture a coalition that has only recently started to unify.

Arab American leaders, who hold an outsized influence in Michigan due to a large presence in metro Detroit, had been vocal in their opposition to Shapiro due to his past comments regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Arab American leaders specifically pointed to a comment he made earlier this year regarding protests on university campuses, which they felt unfairly compared the actions of student protesters to those of white supremacists. Shapiro, who is Jewish, has criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while remaining a staunch supporter of Israel.

“It’s certainly not antisemitic to critique somebody’s position on Israeli policy,” Hammoud said. “That’s just called stewardship and accountability.”

In addition to expressing those concerns publicly, leaders had also made their feelings known privately to the White House and Harris’ team.

Osama Siblani, the publisher of the Dearborn-based Arab American News and a prominent leader in Michigan’s large Muslim community, was among those who met with White House adviser Tom Perez in Michigan last week. Although Perez was in the state on official business, he has maintained contact with some Dearborn leaders since he and other top officials traveled there with Biden in an effort to mend ties with the community.

Siblani said he met with Perez for over an hour on July 29 and told him that if Harris chose Shapiro, it would “shut down” future conversations. He also conveyed this message to Democratic lawmakers in Congress, including Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell.

Pushback from Arab Americans and union leaders was “not the only reason why she did not pick Shapiro, but it is one of the major reasons,” said Siblani.

“Not picking Shapiro is a very good step. It cracks the door open a little more for us,” said Siblani, who along with Hammoud emphasized that any meaningful conversations must include policy discussions.

Michigan state Sen. Jeremy Moss, who is Jewish, was excited by the prospect of having Shapiro as a vice presidential candidate but was “disturbed” by the criticism he received, believing that many of the vetted candidates had similar views on Israel. He said he didn’t believe the criticism played a role in Harris’ decision and that “she’s choosing somebody based on this long game of who she can work with for four to eight years.”

Still, Moss said he is glad the Harris-Walz ticket is not divisive and that the feeling of unity among Democrats is “palpable on the ground.”

The nation’s largest auto workers’ union, the United Auto Workers, also watched the vice presidential choice carefully.

They moved to endorse Harris quickly after she stepped in to replace Biden, and UAW President Shawn Fain said publicly that she had a right to choose her own running mate. But he also said the union, which has 370,000 members and a huge presence in Michigan and other Midwestern states, didn’t favor Shapiro, who had previously joined with Pennsylvania Republicans in calling for an expansion of voucher programs that allow public tax dollars to flow to private schools.

Fain had singled out Walz — in addition to other candidates — for praise in an interview with The Associated Press on Aug. 2, saying the Minnesota governor was a “brilliant guy, sharp guy.” In a statement Tuesday, Fain said Walz will make a “great vice president” and that he has “stood with the working class every step of the way.”

Dingell, a Democrat with deep connections in Dearborn who has brokered some of the conversations between Biden administration officials and leaders of core constituencies in Michigan, echoed those sentiments Tuesday. She said the choice of Walz would only ramp up excitement at Wednesday’s rally in Detroit.

“We got somebody from the Midwest, from the heartland, that really understands our issues,” said Dingell. “And he will be a partner to her. She won’t have to look over her shoulder every two minutes. He will be a total, true partner.”

___

Associated Press writers Tom Krisher in Detroit and Isabella Volmert in Lansing, Michigan contributed to this report.

National News

FILE - Georgia Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods speaks to reporters, Jan. 5, 2024, in Atlant...

Associated Press

Georgia attorney general says Black studies course can be taught under racial teaching law exemption

ATLANTA (AP) — A new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies doesn’t violate Georgia’s law against teaching divisive racial concepts because the law exempts AP and similar college-level courses taught to high schoolers, Georgia’s attorney general said. Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, wrote this determination in a letter Friday to state Rep. Will […]

25 minutes ago

FILE - Abortion advocates rally outside the Supreme Court, June 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/...

Associated Press

US abortion numbers have risen slightly since Roe was overturned, study finds

Abortion was slightly more common across the U.S. in the first three months of this year than it was before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and cleared the way for states to implement bans, a report released Wednesday found. A major reason for the increase is that some Democratic-controlled states enacted laws to […]

2 hours ago

Savannah Fire Advanced Firefighters Ron Strauss, top, and Andrew Stevenson, below, carry food to re...

Associated Press

The Latest: Tropical Storm Debby hovers off the coast of the Carolinas

Tropical Storm Debby is over the western Atlantic Ocean but is expected to shower the coastal Carolinas with rains again before it moves north. The system has already stirred up tornadoes and submerged streets in waist-high floodwaters. The storm was forecast to move relatively slowly across Southern states, with huge rainfall totals possible in some […]

3 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Ti...

Associated Press

The Latest: Harris and Walz kick off their 2024 election campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, looking to strengthen the Democratic ticket in Midwestern states. After an introduction from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, she and Walz made their joint debut at a rally Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, kicking off their battleground state tour. Follow the AP’s Election-2024 […]

3 hours ago

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Arthur Lee B...

Associated Press

Texas man whose lawyers say is intellectually disabled facing execution for 1997 killing of jogger

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man described as intellectually disabled by his lawyers faced execution on Wednesday for strangling and trying to rape a woman who went jogging near her Houston home more than 27 years ago. Arthur Lee Burton was condemned for the July 1997 killing of Nancy Adleman. The 48-year-old mother of three […]

3 hours ago

Crosses hang from one of the walls at the Rev. Ron Blakely’s home near Watertown, Tenn., on Frida...

Associated Press

No drinking and only Christian music during Sunday Gospel Hour at Nashville’s most iconic honky tonk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Robert’s Western World is known as Nashville’s most authentic honky tonk and synonymous with country music. But for an hour on Sundays, no one can drink alcohol; everyone must listen to Christian music. This is “Sunday Gospel Hour” in the Tennessee capital known as Music City. For nearly 20 years, worship […]

3 hours ago

Harris’ pick of Walz amps up excitement in Midwestern states where Democrats look to heal divisions