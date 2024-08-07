Close
Southern California rattled by 5.2 magnitude earthquake, but there are no reports of damage

Aug 6, 2024, 10:19 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — An earthquake northwest of Los Angeles shook a large swath of Southern California on Tuesday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.2 magnitude temblor stuck at 9:09 p.m. and was centered near Mettler, an unincorporated area in Kern County about 85 miles (137 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles.

Authorities in Los Angeles and other affected communities were checking for any damage to infrastructure.

The earthquake was felt at Dodger Stadium in the middle of the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies, but the quake garnered no discernable reaction from the crowd.

The Kern County Fire Department said in a social media post that firefighters in the area would survey their districts.

