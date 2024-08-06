Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Indiana’s completion of a 16-year highway extension project is a ‘historic milestone,’ governor says

Aug 6, 2024, 1:14 PM

INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith, Gov. Eric Holcomb and former governors Mitch Daniels and Mike Pence ...

INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith, Gov. Eric Holcomb and former governors Mitch Daniels and Mike Pence celebrate the opening of Interstate 69 corridor connecting Evansville, Ind., to Indianapolis on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Jayden Kennett/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jayden Kennett/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb marked the completion of a $4 billion, 142-mile extension of a major interstate highway Tuesday, calling it a “historic milestone” 16 years after work began on the project.

Holcomb’s two predecessors — former Vice President Mike Pence and former Gov. Mitch Daniels — joined him at a morning ceremony on Indianapolis’ southwest side, hours before Interstate 69’s southbound ramps to Interstate 465 were scheduled to open to traffic. Northbound ramps are set to open as soon as Friday.

Holcomb called the completion of the extension’s 26-mile (42-kilometer) Martinsville-to-Indianapolis segment a “historic milestone.” It’s the final stretch of the 142-mile (229-kilometer) I-69 extension from Evansville to Indianapolis whose construction began in 2008. Some work on pavement and bridges will continue through the rest of the year in the Indianapolis area.

Before work on the extension began, I-69 ran from the Canadian border at Port Huron, Michigan, south to Indianapolis. Completion of the final link means it now runs continuously from Port Huron to Evansville.

The project spanned the administrations of Daniels, Pence and Holcomb, all Republicans. The highway, which was built in six segments, faced legal challenges from environmental groups but those failed to scuttle the project.

“There were a lot of cynics along the way, a lot of doubters that understandably wondered if it would be completed in their lifetimes,” Holcomb told reporters Tuesday, The Indianapolis Star reported. “Today we prove that no project is too big.”

While work on the extension began in southwestern Indiana in 2008, construction of the final section that now runs between Martinsville and Indianapolis didn’t begin until 2019.

That $2 billion final stretch upgraded 26 miles (42 kilometers) of State Road 37 to interstate standards and included construction of 10 new interchanges and more than 35 lane miles (56 kilometers) of local access roads through Morgan, Johnson and Marion Counties.

National News

FILE - Death row inmate Taberon Honie leaves the Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing on July ...

Associated Press

Utah man who killed woman put to death by lethal injection in state’s first execution since 2010

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who killed his girlfriend’s mother by cutting her throat was put to death by lethal injection early Thursday in the state’s first execution since 2010. Taberon Dave Honie, 48, was convicted of aggravated murder in the July 1998 death of Claudia Benn. Honie was 22 when he […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

The Latest: Debby makes landfall again as tropical storm soaks South Carolina

As Debby drenches South Carolina, heavy rainfall from the tropical storm is also expected to cause flooding across portions of the Mid-Atlantic states and Northeast through Saturday morning. Meahwhile, residents as far away as the Great Lakes and New Jersey have also experienced heavy rains connected to the slow-moving tropical storm. Here’s the Latest: Debby […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Protesters stand along a street on Long Island in Southampton, N.Y. on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018...

Associated Press

On Long Island, Republicans defend an unlikely stronghold as races could tip control of Congress

It’s a 2024 election battleground where millions of dollars are being spent and big names in American politics are popping up. But it’s not in the Rust Belt. And it isn’t Georgia or Nevada, either. It’s Long Island, a suburban stretch east of New York City, home to some 3 million people who might have […]

3 hours ago

Republican Senate candidate Royce White talks during an interview with The Associated Press in Minn...

Associated Press

Populist conservative and ex-NBA player Royce White shakes up US Senate primary race in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon surrendered at a federal prison in Connecticut, he asked an unconventional U.S. Senate candidate from Minnesota to stand at his side. Royce White, seeking the Republican nomination in next week’s primary to challenge Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, put his arm around Bannon last […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Debby to move over soggy South Carolina coast, drop more rain before heading north

HUGER, S.C. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby is expected to return to land over an already soggy South Carolina coast early Thursday before picking up speed and moving north. Considerable flooding is expected across parts of eastern South Carolina and southeast North Carolina through Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Parts of eastern South […]

3 hours ago

FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, speaks on the Senate floor at the state Capit...

Associated Press

High-profile former North Dakota lawmaker to plead guilty in court to traveling for sex with a minor

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota lawmaker who was one of the most powerful members of the Legislature is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday in federal court to traveling to Europe with the intent to pay for sex with a minor. Ray Holmberg, 80, of Grand Forks, was indicted in October 2023 for […]

3 hours ago

Indiana’s completion of a 16-year highway extension project is a ‘historic milestone,’ governor says