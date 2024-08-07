The Seattle City Council approved legislation to launch a new pilot program that would add additional jail services with the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) amid a rowdy, high-tension council meeting that required multiple recesses and breaks due to protestors.

The new pilot program, negotiated by Mayor Bruce Harrell, gives Seattle the authority to house 20 additional misdemeanor detainees at SCORE, located in Des Moines, in addition to the detainees held at the King County Jail under Seattle’s contract with King County.

The legislation, sponsored by Seattle City Council member Bob Kettle (District 7), is in response to a dramatic reduction in jail spots available to the city through the King County jail.

More on overflowing jails: 2 youth detention centers no longer receiving inmates as populations overflow

“As stated in our strategic framework, it’s time for us to end the permissive environment plaguing our city,” Kettle, who’s also the Chair of the Public Safety Committee, said. “So, while we lead with compassion, we need the wisdom to recognize that when our community is harmed, we need to be able to enforce the law and help protect our neighborhoods. This pilot program is a step in the right direction while we search for long-term solutions.”

The Seattle City Council voted 8-1 to approve the legislation. Council member Tammy Morales was the lone “no” vote.

“Even if you disagree that a public health approach is more effective than a carceral approach, there are many operational issues,” Morales said Tuesday.

Seattle’s ability to book people at the King County Jail has been limited since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Seattle City Council, the average daily number of misdemeanor detainees from Seattle at King County jail was 180 in 2019. Last year, it was just 75 detainees – only 42% of that 2019 number.

The staffing shortage within the jail has limited the ability to book people accused of a few types of misdemeanor crimes — including assaults, violations of protection orders, DUI and sex crimes.

Harrell’s plan is expected to cost $2-$3 million but does not include overtime costs for Seattle police officers as staffing issues remain, according to Morales.

The tensions from the council meeting and countering protestors rose to such extremes that Council President Sara Nelson called for the removal of the public from the council chambers. The council eventually left the public meeting room and retreated to a private space to make their decision. The protestors argued that SCORE is dangerous, with some hoisting signs reading “SCORE is deadly” and “Shut down SCORE.”

More on deaths inside jail: Snohomish County Jail sees its sixth death of an inmate since September

Seven people have died while in custody at SCORE since March 2023, according to Cascade PBS.

Under the proposal, the city would use 20 beds at SCORE to hold misdemeanor offenders for 24 to 48 hours.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.