Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Traffic Alert: CLEARED Lanes re-opened on I-5 north in Marysville

Aug 7, 2024, 12:38 PM | Updated: 1:35 pm

Traffic issue in Marysville. (WSDOT)...

Traffic issue in Marysville. (WSDOT)

(WSDOT)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

KIRO Newsradio Traffic reports conditions on I-5 north in Marysville are back to normal, but backups still remain.

 

One lane is unusable due to construction on NB I-5 just south of SR 528 in Everett. Earlier, there was a disabled vehicle blocking a lane. The issue has caused a miles long back-up according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

Image: A sign for a Big Lots store can be seen from outside the location June 7, 2024 in Hercules, ...

Steve Coogan

Number of Washington Big Lots locations to close jumps to 18, hundreds nationwide

Discount retailer Big plans to close about 300 stores nationwide, including 18 out of 26 locations in the state of Washington.

6 hours ago

Photo: In this image from video provided by NASA, astronauts Suni Williams, left, and Butch Wilmore...

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

NASA: Chances are growing that astronauts may switch from Boeing to a SpaceX ride back to Earth

What should have been a quick trip to the International Space Station may turn into an eight-month stay for two NASA astronauts

6 hours ago

Photo: Two contractors have been charged with manslaughter in the 2023 carbon monoxide death of an ...

Luke Duecy

2 contractors charged in carbon monoxide death of Evergreen college student

Two contractors are now charged in the 2023 carbon monoxide death of an Evergreen State College student.

7 hours ago

costco membership cards...

Frank Sumrall

Costco to require membership card scans upon entrance

Costco is officially rolling out new membership scanners, meaning customers will have to scan their membership cards in order to enter the store.

8 hours ago

Wildfire inside Stehekin city limits. (Photo: AP)...

Heather Bosch

Pioneer wildfire moves inside Stehekin city limits

The Pioneer wildfire near Lake Chelan is now burning inside the Stehekin city limits. The current size of the fire is 37,000 acres.

9 hours ago

Image: Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium in London as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June ...

Associated Press

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off after officials announced arrests over an apparent attack plot.

9 hours ago

Traffic Alert: CLEARED Lanes re-opened on I-5 north in Marysville