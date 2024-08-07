Traffic Alert: CLEARED Lanes re-opened on I-5 north in Marysville

KIRO Newsradio Traffic reports conditions on I-5 north in Marysville are back to normal, but backups still remain.

CLEAR: All lanes have now reopened on NB I-5 just south of SR 528 in #Everett. The backup remains around 4 miles so still consider seeking alternate routes or prepare for delays. https://t.co/eNrIqXjQ0D — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 7, 2024

One lane is unusable due to construction on NB I-5 just south of SR 528 in Everett. Earlier, there was a disabled vehicle blocking a lane. The issue has caused a miles long back-up according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

