Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Vance jokes he’s checking out his future VP plane while overlapping with Harris at Wisconsin airport

Aug 7, 2024, 1:31 PM

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, walks back from looking at Air Force Tw...

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, walks back from looking at Air Force Two at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Eau Claire, Wis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance said he had a “bit of fun” Wednesday trying to catch up with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on an airport tarmac the two shared as part of dueling campaign travels.

“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” he joked with reporters after walking off former President Donald Trump’s campaign plane and walking straight over to Air Force Two, which had landed with the vice president and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“I also wanted to go say hello to the vice president and ask her why she refuse to answer questions from the media,” Vance said, jabbing at Harris for not having conducted an extended interview or full press conference since she began her campaign July 21 after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid. “I at least have enough respect for you all and for the American people to come and talk to you and answer questions.”

Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio, said he was not able to speak to Harris.

It’s not unheard of during a general election campaign for opposing candidates to cross paths as they travel, especially given the compressed map that limits much of the campaign activity to a relative few states that will determine the Electoral College winner.

“I had a little bit of fun,” Vance said. “I don’t think the vice president waved at me as she drove away.”

The senator campaigned in Wisconsin on Wednesday as a counter to Harris and Walz, who are continuing a multiday tour of battleground states that began Tuesday in Philadelphia with the first joint rally after the vice president announced Walz as her running mate.

Vance, continuing his jocular jabbing, said he’d be more than willing to debate Harris on Aug. 13 “if she’d like to do a debate with me.” That was a matchup scheduled before Biden stepped down, meaning it would have put Vance and Harris on the same stage as vice presidential rivals.

National News

FILE - Death row inmate Taberon Honie leaves the Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing on July ...

Associated Press

Utah man who killed woman put to death by lethal injection in state’s first execution since 2010

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who killed his girlfriend’s mother by cutting her throat was put to death by lethal injection early Thursday in the state’s first execution since 2010. Taberon Dave Honie, 48, was convicted of aggravated murder in the July 1998 death of Claudia Benn. Honie was 22 when he […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

The Latest: Debby makes landfall again as tropical storm soaks South Carolina

As Debby drenches South Carolina, heavy rainfall from the tropical storm is also expected to cause flooding across portions of the Mid-Atlantic states and Northeast through Saturday morning. Meahwhile, residents as far away as the Great Lakes and New Jersey have also experienced heavy rains connected to the slow-moving tropical storm. Here’s the Latest: Debby […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Protesters stand along a street on Long Island in Southampton, N.Y. on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018...

Associated Press

On Long Island, Republicans defend an unlikely stronghold as races could tip control of Congress

It’s a 2024 election battleground where millions of dollars are being spent and big names in American politics are popping up. But it’s not in the Rust Belt. And it isn’t Georgia or Nevada, either. It’s Long Island, a suburban stretch east of New York City, home to some 3 million people who might have […]

3 hours ago

Republican Senate candidate Royce White talks during an interview with The Associated Press in Minn...

Associated Press

Populist conservative and ex-NBA player Royce White shakes up US Senate primary race in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon surrendered at a federal prison in Connecticut, he asked an unconventional U.S. Senate candidate from Minnesota to stand at his side. Royce White, seeking the Republican nomination in next week’s primary to challenge Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, put his arm around Bannon last […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Debby to move over soggy South Carolina coast, drop more rain before heading north

HUGER, S.C. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby is expected to return to land over an already soggy South Carolina coast early Thursday before picking up speed and moving north. Considerable flooding is expected across parts of eastern South Carolina and southeast North Carolina through Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Parts of eastern South […]

3 hours ago

FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, speaks on the Senate floor at the state Capit...

Associated Press

High-profile former North Dakota lawmaker to plead guilty in court to traveling for sex with a minor

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota lawmaker who was one of the most powerful members of the Legislature is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday in federal court to traveling to Europe with the intent to pay for sex with a minor. Ray Holmberg, 80, of Grand Forks, was indicted in October 2023 for […]

3 hours ago

Vance jokes he’s checking out his future VP plane while overlapping with Harris at Wisconsin airport