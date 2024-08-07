Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Minnesota Supreme Court upholds law restoring right to vote to people with felony convictions

Aug 7, 2024, 2:55 PM

FILE - The Minnesota State Supreme Court is shown, Jan. 10, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim ...

FILE - The Minnesota State Supreme Court is shown, Jan. 10, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a 2023 state law that restores voting rights for felons once they have completed their prison sentences.

The new law was popular with Democrats in the state, including Gov. Tim Walz, who signed it and who is Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in the presidential race. The timing of the decision is important because early voting for next week’s primary election is already underway. Voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Sept. 20.

The court thrown out the group’s lawsuit after deciding it lacked the legal standing to sue and failed to prove that the Legislature overstepped its authority when it voted to expand voting rights for people who were formerly incarcerated for a felony. The high court agreed.

Before the new law, felons had to complete their probation before they could regain their eligibility to vote. An estimated 55,000 people with felony records gained the right to vote as a result.

Minnesota Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison had been pushing for the change since he was in the Legislature.

“Democracy is not guaranteed — it is earned by protecting and expanding it,” Ellison said in a statement. “I’m proud restore the vote is definitively the law of the land today more than 20 years after I first proposed it as a state legislator. I encourage all Minnesotans who are eligible to vote to do so and to take full part in our democracy.”

Minnesota was among more than a dozen states that considered restoring voting rights for felons in recent years. Advocates for the change argued that disenfranchising them disproportionately affects people of color because of biases in the legal system. An estimated 55,000 Minnesota residents regained the right to vote because of the change.

Nebraska officials went the other way and decided last month that residents with felony convictions could still be denied voting rights despite a law passed this year to immediately restore the voting rights of people who have finished serving their felony convictions. That decision by Nebraska’s attorney general and secretary of state, both of whom are Republicans, has been challenged in a lawsuit.

National News

Republican Senate candidate Royce White talks during an interview with The Associated Press in Minn...

Associated Press

Populist conservative and ex-NBA player Royce White shakes up US Senate primary race in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon surrendered at a federal prison in Connecticut, he asked an unconventional U.S. Senate candidate from Minnesota to stand at his side. Royce White, seeking the Republican nomination in next week’s primary to challenge Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, put his arm around Bannon last […]

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Debby to move over soggy South Carolina coast, drop more rain before heading north

HUGER, S.C. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby is expected to return to land over an already soggy South Carolina coast early Thursday before picking up speed and moving north. Considerable flooding is expected across parts of eastern South Carolina and southeast North Carolina through Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Parts of eastern South […]

25 minutes ago

FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, speaks on the Senate floor at the state Capit...

Associated Press

High-profile former North Dakota lawmaker to plead guilty in court to traveling for sex with a minor

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota lawmaker who was one of the most powerful members of the Legislature is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday in federal court to traveling to Europe with the intent to pay for sex with a minor. Ray Holmberg, 80, of Grand Forks, was indicted in October 2023 for […]

26 minutes ago

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday...

Associated Press

The Walz record: Abortion rights, free lunches for schoolkids, and disputes over a riot response

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and his fellow Democrats have enacted big changes in the two years that they’ve had full control of the Minnesota Legislature, from expansions of abortion and LGBTQ+ rights to tax credits and other initiatives aimed at making life easier for families. His record has delighted liberals and progressives and […]

28 minutes ago

Janice Dapitan, left, speaks with Paige DePonte as a horse named Maverick stands nearby, as part of...

Associated Press

How horses at the Spirit Horse Ranch help Maui wildfire survivors process their grief

KANAIO, Hawaii (AP) — Fear. Anxiety. Anger. Depression. Overwhelmed. Janice Dapitan began her second counseling session by writing those words on a whiteboard, reflecting what she felt in that moment. The day fire destroyed her hometown of Lahaina — and the struggles that have followed for nearly a year — still haunted her. The fire […]

29 minutes ago

Maritza Guridy poses for a portrait, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)C...

Associated Press

Census categories misrepresent the ‘street race’ of Latinos, Afro Latinos, report says

For many Latinos filling out forms that ask for racial and ethnic identification can be daunting and confusing, especially when there is not a box that reflects their identity. This often leaves many Latinos checking Hispanic boxes that do not encompass who they are and creating data that does not reflect their lived experiences, according […]

33 minutes ago

Minnesota Supreme Court upholds law restoring right to vote to people with felony convictions