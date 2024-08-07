Helicopter crash at a military base in Alabama kills 1 and injures another, county coroner says

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. (AP) — A helicopter crash at a military base in Alabama on Wednesday afternoon killed one person and injured another, the local county coroner who was called to the scene said.

An AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed during routine flight training on Fort Novosel army base, Dale County Coroner John Cawley said. The crashed killed the flight instructor who was operating the helicopter. There was only one other passenger in the helicopter, a student, who was being treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

The coroner was unable to provide a reason for the crash.