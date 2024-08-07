Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

SUV crash that killed 9 family members followed matriarch’s 80th birthday celebration in Florida

Aug 7, 2024, 3:31 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


It was a weekend to celebrate a beloved family matriarch, surrounded by generations of her loved ones at her disco-themed 80th birthday party.

But it ended in tragedy, after an SUV carrying 10 family members through South Florida careened off a two-lane country road and into a canal in a remote stretch of western Palm Beach County, killing 9 people, six of them children.

Patricia Edwards’ extended family and loved ones had traveled from across the country to celebrate her on Saturday, as she grooved into her eighth decade decked out in tie-dye bell bottoms and peace sign jewelry, according to social media posts.

“Just wanted to say (thank you) to all my family that traveled to Florida for my mom’s 80th bday party,” her daughter Pamela Wiggins posted on Facebook.

“My mom really enjoyed herself and I will post pictures later,” Wiggins wrote just after midnight on Monday. “(L)ove you all.”

But Wiggins, 56, never got the chance to share all those photos and memories. Less than eight hours later, she was declared dead after officers found the 2023 Ford Explorer she was driving, with nine of her family members inside, had veered off a rural stretch of Hatton Highway near Belle Glade and flipped upside down into a roadside canal.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while five died at the hospital. In addition to Wiggins, the dead were identified as Leiana Alyse Hall, 30; Anyia Monique Lee Tucker, 21; Michael Anthony Hall Jr., 14; Imani Andre Ajani Hall, 8; Kamdien Edwards, 5; Yasire Smith, 5; Ziaire Mack, 3; and Naleia Tucker, 1. Jorden Rickey Hall, 26, was rescued and was said to be in serious condition.

The crash drew the attention of the National Transportation Safety Board, a federal agency that investigates certain vehicle crashes. Board member Alvin Brown said during a news conference that investigators arrived in Belle Glade on Tuesday and will work with Palm Beach County deputies for the next week. A preliminary report should be ready in about a month.

“We investigate crashes that we can learn from, that are catastrophic in nature,” Brown said. “We have the best investigators in country, we have the gold standard. And we believe that this crash was a catastrophic, tragic event, and that’s why we’re here.”

It’s the latest tragedy associated with South Florida’s sprawling network of man-made canals and waterways, which were originally dug to drain the vast grassy wetlands of the Everglades and Lake Okeechobee.

Representatives for the state Department of Health and the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said their agencies don’t specifically track deaths related to canal crashes.

But an investigation by the South Florida Sun Sentinel published in 2001 found that nearly 100 people died after their vehicles plunged into canals or bodies of water in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties over one five-year period in the late 1990s.

Investigators say Wiggins lost control of her vehicle as she was traveling west down the two-lane road, in a remote part of the county where fields of sugarcane stretch seemingly without end towards the horizon, and where agricultural canals line the highways.

Wiggins failed to navigate a left turn as the road curved towards the south, sending the car careening into a guardrail before overturning in the canal below, according to the crash report.

This part of the county, near Lake Okeechobee, is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) and a world away from the white sands of the island of Palm Beach. Acres of sugarcane dominate the landscape here, not palm trees.

“The landscape out there is predominately rural, predominantly agricultural. It’s honestly not dissimilar to most of the rural agricultural areas throughout the rest of the country,” said Eric Dumbaugh, who leads a center for road safety at Florida Atlantic University in Palm Beach County.

Dumbaugh said crashes on rural highways like this one often follow a pattern, where drivers experience a kind of “highway hypnosis” – cruising down a flat, straight and often dark road, until a bend takes them by surprise. “And then all of a sudden there’s a sharp turn,” he said. “There’s often not much shoulder there, so when you run off the roadway, you run into whatever happens to be on the side of it. Which could be a tree, right? It could be a ditch. Or in the case of Palm Beach County, oftentimes it’s a canal.”

The accident is still setting in for loved ones of the victims, who just days ago were celebrating a major family milestone.

“I keep saying it’s a nightmare,” family member Dawn Wiggins-Ely posted on Facebook. “Lord we need you.”

___

David Fischer contributed from Miami.

___

Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

FILE - Protesters stand along a street on Long Island in Southampton, N.Y. on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018...

Associated Press

On Long Island, Republicans defend an unlikely stronghold as races could tip control of Congress

It’s a 2024 election battleground where millions of dollars are being spent and big names in American politics are popping up. But it’s not in the Rust Belt. And it isn’t Georgia or Nevada, either. It’s Long Island, a suburban stretch east of New York City, home to some 3 million people who might have […]

27 minutes ago

Republican Senate candidate Royce White talks during an interview with The Associated Press in Minn...

Associated Press

Populist conservative and ex-NBA player Royce White shakes up US Senate primary race in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon surrendered at a federal prison in Connecticut, he asked an unconventional U.S. Senate candidate from Minnesota to stand at his side. Royce White, seeking the Republican nomination in next week’s primary to challenge Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, put his arm around Bannon last […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Debby to move over soggy South Carolina coast, drop more rain before heading north

HUGER, S.C. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby is expected to return to land over an already soggy South Carolina coast early Thursday before picking up speed and moving north. Considerable flooding is expected across parts of eastern South Carolina and southeast North Carolina through Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Parts of eastern South […]

52 minutes ago

FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, speaks on the Senate floor at the state Capit...

Associated Press

High-profile former North Dakota lawmaker to plead guilty in court to traveling for sex with a minor

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota lawmaker who was one of the most powerful members of the Legislature is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday in federal court to traveling to Europe with the intent to pay for sex with a minor. Ray Holmberg, 80, of Grand Forks, was indicted in October 2023 for […]

53 minutes ago

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday...

Associated Press

The Walz record: Abortion rights, free lunches for schoolkids, and disputes over a riot response

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and his fellow Democrats have enacted big changes in the two years that they’ve had full control of the Minnesota Legislature, from expansions of abortion and LGBTQ+ rights to tax credits and other initiatives aimed at making life easier for families. His record has delighted liberals and progressives and […]

55 minutes ago

Janice Dapitan, left, speaks with Paige DePonte as a horse named Maverick stands nearby, as part of...

Associated Press

How horses at the Spirit Horse Ranch help Maui wildfire survivors process their grief

KANAIO, Hawaii (AP) — Fear. Anxiety. Anger. Depression. Overwhelmed. Janice Dapitan began her second counseling session by writing those words on a whiteboard, reflecting what she felt in that moment. The day fire destroyed her hometown of Lahaina — and the struggles that have followed for nearly a year — still haunted her. The fire […]

56 minutes ago

SUV crash that killed 9 family members followed matriarch’s 80th birthday celebration in Florida