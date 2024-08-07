Close
AP (NEW)

Trump-backed Jerrod Sessler advances to November election in Washington state race for US Congress

Aug 7, 2024, 3:58 PM | Updated: 4:44 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Donald Trump-backed candidate Jerrod Sessler advanced into the general election in Washington state’s conservative 4th Congressional District.

Sessler faced off in Tuesday’s primary against U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, one of the last remaining House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, as well as Tiffany Smiley, another conservative candidate endorsed by Trump. The second spot for the general election is too early to call.

Under Washington’s primary system, the top two vote-getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party.

