Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

High-profile former North Dakota lawmaker to plead guilty in court to traveling for sex with a minor

Aug 7, 2024, 9:08 PM

FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, speaks on the Senate floor at the state Capit...

FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, speaks on the Senate floor at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D., in November 2021. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota lawmaker who was one of the most powerful members of the Legislature is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday in federal court to traveling to Europe with the intent to pay for sex with a minor.

Ray Holmberg, 80, of Grand Forks, was indicted in October 2023 for travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity and receipt and attempted receipt of child sexual abuse material.

He signed a plea agreement in June indicating he will plead guilty to the travel charge, and prosecutors will recommend a sentence at the low end of the guideline range and move to dismiss the other charge. Holmberg would have to register as a sex offender.

The travel charge carries maximum penalties of 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and lifetime supervised release.

In the plea agreement, Holmberg acknowledged that from around June 2011 to November 2016, he “repeatedly traveled from Grand Forks, North Dakota to Prague, Czech Republic with a motivating purpose of engaging in commercial sex with adolescent-age individuals under the age of 18 years.”

Holmberg has been under numerous conditions of release, including travel restrictions, location monitoring and surrender of his passport.

On Friday, the pretrial services officer filed a report saying Holmberg hadn’t met those conditions.

She wrote that he was verbally reprimanded and reminded of his pretrial release conditions after he left his residence once and also visited an adult novelty store, each without approval. He also “continuously” accessed the Internet for unapproved reasons, and did not allow updates and maintenance to the monitoring software on his cellular device, she said.

In May, Holmberg admitted to using alcohol after testing positively. Later that month he was told to remove an unapproved iPad from his home, and the judge added a condition restricting Holmberg’s access to electronic devices.

Since then, he continued to access the Internet for unapproved reasons, the officer wrote.

“Due to the statutory mandate of detention, respectfully, the defendant is not viewed as a suitable candidate for self-surrender,” U.S. Pretrial Services Officer Christine Argall wrote.

Holmberg’s attorney, Mark Friese, declined an interview request. Holmberg was not arrested.

Former U.S. Attorney Tim Purdon said the report is a routine filing but the alleged violations are serious, given the nature of the Holmberg’s case.

“I am particularly troubled by the idea that he’s accessing the Internet on unapproved devices that are not being monitored. That is really concerning when you’ve got somebody facing the charges of the type he was facing,” Purdon said. It is not unusual that Holmberg wasn’t arrested, he added.

Holmberg, a Republican, served in the state Senate from 1976 until mid-2022. He initially announced he wouldn’t seek reelection, but he resigned following reporting from The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead that he exchanged dozens of text messages with a man in jail for child sexual abuse material.

Holmberg’s trial was scheduled to begin in September in Fargo. He initially pleaded not guilty.

For many years, Holmberg chaired the Senate Appropriations Committee, which writes budgets. He also chaired the Legislative Management panel, which handles various business between biennial sessions. That job let him approve his own travel.

Records obtained by The Associated Press showed Holmberg took dozens of trips throughout the U.S. and to other countries since 1999. Destinations included cities in more than 30 states as well as Canada, Puerto Rico and Norway.

Earlier this year, the North Dakota School Boards Association returned about $142,000 to the state and ended its role in the Global Bridges teacher exchange program months after releasing travel records following Holmberg’s indictment that showed he traveled to Prague and other European cities in 2011, 2018 and 2019, utilizing state funds.

It’s unclear whether the misconduct alleged by authorities occurred during any of those trips.

The factors in Holmberg’s case make it arguably the most significant political scandal in North Dakota history, Purdon said.

“You have a very high-profile politician. You have literally the worst allegation you possibly could come up with, the sexual abuse and rape of a child,” he said. “And then you have the idea that tax dollars paid for the plane ticket.”

National News

FILE - Death row inmate Taberon Honie leaves the Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing on July ...

Associated Press

Utah man who killed woman put to death by lethal injection in state’s first execution since 2010

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who killed his girlfriend’s mother by cutting her throat was put to death by lethal injection early Thursday in the state’s first execution since 2010. Taberon Dave Honie, 48, was convicted of aggravated murder in the July 1998 death of Claudia Benn. Honie was 22 when he […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

The Latest: Debby makes landfall again as tropical storm soaks South Carolina

As Debby drenches South Carolina, heavy rainfall from the tropical storm is also expected to cause flooding across portions of the Mid-Atlantic states and Northeast through Saturday morning. Meahwhile, residents as far away as the Great Lakes and New Jersey have also experienced heavy rains connected to the slow-moving tropical storm. Here’s the Latest: Debby […]

55 minutes ago

FILE - Protesters stand along a street on Long Island in Southampton, N.Y. on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018...

Associated Press

On Long Island, Republicans defend an unlikely stronghold as races could tip control of Congress

It’s a 2024 election battleground where millions of dollars are being spent and big names in American politics are popping up. But it’s not in the Rust Belt. And it isn’t Georgia or Nevada, either. It’s Long Island, a suburban stretch east of New York City, home to some 3 million people who might have […]

3 hours ago

Republican Senate candidate Royce White talks during an interview with The Associated Press in Minn...

Associated Press

Populist conservative and ex-NBA player Royce White shakes up US Senate primary race in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon surrendered at a federal prison in Connecticut, he asked an unconventional U.S. Senate candidate from Minnesota to stand at his side. Royce White, seeking the Republican nomination in next week’s primary to challenge Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, put his arm around Bannon last […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Debby to move over soggy South Carolina coast, drop more rain before heading north

HUGER, S.C. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby is expected to return to land over an already soggy South Carolina coast early Thursday before picking up speed and moving north. Considerable flooding is expected across parts of eastern South Carolina and southeast North Carolina through Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Parts of eastern South […]

3 hours ago

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday...

Associated Press

The Walz record: Abortion rights, free lunches for schoolkids, and disputes over a riot response

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and his fellow Democrats have enacted big changes in the two years that they’ve had full control of the Minnesota Legislature, from expansions of abortion and LGBTQ+ rights to tax credits and other initiatives aimed at making life easier for families. His record has delighted liberals and progressives and […]

3 hours ago

High-profile former North Dakota lawmaker to plead guilty in court to traveling for sex with a minor