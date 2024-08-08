Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Those Samsung smartphones given to Olympic athletes? They may violate sanctions on North Korea

Aug 8, 2024, 3:44 AM

FILE - South Korea's Lim Jonghoon, right, takes a selfie with North Korea's Ri Jong Sik, left, and ...

FILE - South Korea's Lim Jonghoon, right, takes a selfie with North Korea's Ri Jong Sik, left, and Kim Kum, second left, China's Wang Chuqin, background, and Sun Yingsha, center, and his teammate Shin Yubin, right, and Lim Jonghoon during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials on Thursday flagged that the sleek Samsung smartphones provided to North Korean athletes at the Paris Olympics would violate U.N. Security Council sanctions against the country over its nuclear and missile program.

The South Korean technology giant is a major Olympic partner, and its newest Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones are being given to all athletes competing at the Paris Games.

The International Olympic Committee confirmed that the phones were sent to the Olympic village, then later said the North Korean athletes had not received them. It’s unclear where the phones might have went.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said smartphones are among the items banned under Security Council Resolution 2397 passed in 2017, which prohibits the supply, sale or transfer to North Korea of “all industrial machinery.”

The resolution doesn’t make a distinction between North Korea’s government and its people, and South Korean officials made clear the smartphones would be banned however they entered the country.

Lee Jaewoong, the ministry’s spokesperson, said it would be “critical to prevent the prohibited items from going into North Korea.”

He said the Seoul government was making “necessary diplomatic efforts” to ensure sanctions are upheld but refused to provide details.

The issue also arose during the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, where the North Koreans refused to receive Samsung devices that the organizing committee had offered under condition that they return them before heading home, according to South Korean officials.

North Korea sent 16 athletes to the Paris Games to compete in seven sports, including wrestling, swimming, table tennis and boxing.

North Korea did not participate in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo in 2021 because of the country’s self-imposed lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. The IOC then barred the country from participating in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing as punishment for refusing to send a team to Tokyo.

World

In this undated family photo, Venezuelan Edni Lopez, a political science professor and award-winnin...

Associated Press

An aid worker’s airport disappearance stirs fear of repression following disputed Venezuela election

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The last time anyone heard from Edni López was Sunday. The 33-year-old political science professor and award-winning poet was preparing to board a flight to Argentina to visit a friend when she texted from the airport that something was wrong with her passport. “Migration took my passport because it’s showing up […]

14 hours ago

Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)...

Associated Press

Asian shares slip after decline on Wall Street led by falling tech stocks

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares dropped early Thursday morning trading after declines on Wall Street, as the gyrations that recently slammed global markets haunted investors. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell as much as 2.4% in early morning trading, to 34,264.75. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.6% to 7,652.70. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.8% to 2,523.52. Hong […]

17 hours ago

Nina Kennedy, of Australia, reacts after winning the women's pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Ol...

Associated Press

A good day, mate: Kennedy wins pole vault at Paris Games for Australia’s record 18th Olympic gold

PARIS (AP) — Nina Kennedy bounced off the pole vault mats and punched the air once, twice, three times. She ran over to the Olympic crowd and took another three swings at the air. Aussies in the stands flew the flag, shook green-and-gold banners and held up yellow inflatable kangaroos. Kennedy didn’t know at that […]

19 hours ago

Image: Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium in London as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June ...

Associated Press

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off after officials announced arrests over an apparent attack plot.

22 hours ago

FILE - Israeli soldiers gather at the gate to the Sde Teiman military base, as people protest in su...

Associated Press

Israel court hears bid to close prison where soldiers are accused of sexually assaulting Palestinian

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli Supreme Court considered a petition Wednesday to shutter a desert military prison where soldiers have been accused of abusing Palestinians, as a new video emerged purporting to show the sexual assault of a Palestinian detainee. Rights groups have been engaged in a legal battle since June to shut down the […]

22 hours ago

Haleigh Washington, center, and Jordyn Poulter, right, of the United States, celebrate at the end o...

Associated Press

US setter Jordyn Poulter recovers from serious knee injury to lead Americans into Olympic semifinals

PARIS (AP) — Moments before match point of the Olympic quarterfinals, Jordyn Poulter punched herself in the outer thigh. It wasn’t a motivational tactic — she’s plenty good at getting herself fired up. No, the American setter was making sure blood kept flowing around her surgically repaired left knee, covered by an enormous black brace. […]

1 day ago

Those Samsung smartphones given to Olympic athletes? They may violate sanctions on North Korea