Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Florida sheriff’s deputy rescues missing 5-year-old autistic boy from pond

Aug 8, 2024, 5:15 AM | Updated: 8:10 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy ran through the woods, ripped off his bulletproof vest and ran into a pond after hearing the cries of a missing 5-year-old autistic boy.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brough scooped the boy up, and the child wrapped his arms tightly around Brough’s neck as they trudged back to dry land on Tuesday evening in Deltona, which is near Daytona Beach on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

“I thanked God a lot for putting me in that position one, and two for allowing that kid to be above water and breathing fine when we got there,” Brough said. “That’s all glory to God for putting me in the right place at the right time.”

Deputies had responded to a call of a missing child around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The father told deputies the child had escaped through a second-story door, which set off an alarm, according to an account of the incident posted on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

The family and neighbors began searching. Someone called 911.

Brough and several other deputies headed toward a nearby pond, after hearing that the child was attracted to water, the report said.

About 7:48 p.m., Brough heard the boy’s voice and spotted him holding onto a log in the water.

Sheriff’s officials said the boy’s family had taken several measures to secure the home, including having an alarm on that door. That’s what alerted them that the child had left the house.

Brough attributed the training they received, including Autism Awareness Training, for preparing him to be ready for any situation. The rescue was captured by the deputy’s body cam.

“I have three children of my own, one being a 5-year-old,” Brough said. “So to have him hold on to me tightly like that, it felt like it was my own kid holding on to me.”

National News

Philippe Petit walks a tightrope inside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine to mark the 50t...

Associated Press

Philippe Petit recreates high-wire walk between World Trade Center’s twin towers on 50th anniversary

NEW YORK (AP) — Fifty years after his iconic high-wire walk between the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center, Philippe Petit recreated the death-defying stunt with a performance about 7 miles north of the trade center at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. The artist, 74, sought to celebrate the “glorious days […]

14 minutes ago

FILE - Islamic State militants pass a checkpoint bearing the group's trademark black flag in the vi...

Associated Press

Top UN official tells Security Council that Islamic State group, affiliates gaining power in Africa

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A top U.N. counterterrorism official told the Security Council that a vast stretch of Africa could fall under the control of groups affiliated with the Islamic State group and affiliated terrorist organizations. There was no known link between an alleged plot to attack Taylor Swift shows in Vienna and the group […]

20 minutes ago

A firefighter uses a drip torch to burn vegetation while trying to stop the Park Fire from near Mil...

Associated Press

Huge California wildfire chews through timber in very hot and dry weather

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire so far this year continued to grow Thursday as it chewed through timber in very hot and dry weather. The Park Fire has scorched more than 660 square miles (1,709 square kilometers) since erupting July 24 near the Sacramento Valley city of Chico and burning northward up the […]

31 minutes ago

CORRECTS DATE TO AUG. 8, 2024 - This photo, provided by the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, in Syracuse, NY, ...

Associated Press

Handlers help raise half-sister patas monkeys born weeks apart at an upstate New York zoo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Two baby patas monkeys were born weeks apart at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in upstate New York and are being raised by keepers after their mothers showed a lack of maternal instinct, a zoo official said Thursday. Iniko gave birth to Sisu on April 26 and Iniko’s older sister, Kasi, also […]

46 minutes ago

FILE - The logo of the Samsung Electronics Co. is seen at its office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesd...

Associated Press

Samsung is recalling more than 1 million electric ranges after numerous fire and injury reports

NEW YORK (AP) — Samsung is recalling more than 1.12 million electric ranges used for stovetops after reports of 250 fires and dozens of injuries. According to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, these slide-in ranges have front-mounted knobs that can be activated by accident if humans or pets unintentionally contact […]

52 minutes ago

Kuhio Lewis, CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, stands for a portrait between two ...

Associated Press

The leader of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement reflects on a year since the Lahaina fire

KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — On a Monday morning in July, 11 months after the devastating Lahaina fires, the Kako’o Maui Resource Center was still busy. Sunlight poured through big windows. A young man with a white flower tucked behind his ear sat behind a desk near the door, smiling as he greeted visitors. Hawaiian music […]

3 hours ago

Florida sheriff’s deputy rescues missing 5-year-old autistic boy from pond