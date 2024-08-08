Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

NYC’s ice cream museum is sued by a man who says he broke his ankle jumping into the sprinkle pool

Aug 8, 2024, 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:26 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A man who says he broke his ankle jumping into the sprinkle pool at the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City has filed a lawsuit alleging that the facility was negligent for not warning visitors that it is unsafe to jump into the sprinkle pool.

Plaintiff Jeremy Shorr says in his lawsuit filed Wednesday in state court in Manhattan that he visited the museum in SoHo with his daughter on March 31, 2023, and suffered “severe and permanent personal injuries” when he jumped into the sprinkle pool, a ball-pit-like installation full of oversized plastic sprinkles.

Shorr says in the lawsuit that the Museum of Ice Cream, which has four locations in the U.S., encourages patrons to jump into the sprinkle pool through its advertising and promotional materials, “creating the reasonable — but false — expectation that the Sprinkle Pool is fit and safe for that activity.”

A museum spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Shorr’s lawsuit cites a 2019 post on the museum’s Instagram account that shows the sprinkle pool and asks prospective customers if they are “ready to jump in.”

The website of the museum, which offers ice cream-themed installations and all-you-can-eat ice cream, encourages visitors to “Dive into fun with our iconic sprinkle pool!” It shows photos of children and adults playing in the pool, which appears to be about ankle depth.

Shorr says his sprinkle pool encounter left him with injuries that required surgery and may require future surgeries as well as physical therapy and diagnostic testing. He is seeking unspecified damages to cover his medical and legal expenses.

National News

Associated Press

Sighting of alligator swimming off shore of Lake Erie prompts Pennsylvania search

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — The search is on for a small alligator in Erie, Pennsylvania, after it was caught on video last weekend swimming just off the shore of Lake Erie. The first sighting was Sunday, according to the Erie Times-News, and since then animal rescue specialists have been scouring the area. There are reports […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

What’s black and white and fuzzy all over? It’s 2 giant pandas, debuting at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California’s governor flew in for the young bears’ debut. Throngs of media gathered inside the zoo, while the city of San Diego warned of traffic jams ahead of the much-anticipated event Thursday. The San Diego Zoo rolled out the red carpet for the first public showing of its newest residents, who […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Officials recover New Mexico woman’s body from the Grand Canyon, the 3rd death there since July 31

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a 20-year-old New Mexico woman in Grand Canyon National Park, the third reported death in the canyon since July 31. Park officials said Thursday that the body of Leticia A. Castillo of Albuquerque was found Tuesday about 150 feet (45 meters) below […]

19 minutes ago

FILE - President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Wagner Unemployment Bill at the White House in Was...

Associated Press

Maine leaders seek national monument for home of Frances Perkins, 1st woman Cabinet member

NEWCASTLE, Maine (AP) — Maine leaders want to honor Frances Perkins — the first woman to serve in a presidential Cabinet-level position and a driving force behind the New Deal — by encouraging the president to make her home a national monument. Perkins served as labor secretary under President Franklin D. Roosevelt and played a […]

36 minutes ago

FILE - University of Georgia students march in front of the university arch in Athens, Ga., Friday,...

Associated Press

University of Georgia panel upholds sanctions for 6 students over Israel-Hamas war protest

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Six University of Georgia students arrested during an April 29 protest against the Israel-Hamas war will remain suspended through the fall semester, the university’s Office of Student Conduct announced Monday. The students will also remain on probation for the remainder of their academic careers at the university. The decision came after […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Iranian brothers charged in alleged smuggling operation that led to deaths of 2 Navy SEALs

Two men linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard are now facing terrorism charges in the U.S. in connection with the interception of a vessel in the Arabian Sea that resulted in the deaths of two Navy SEALs earlier this year. The new indictment announced Thursday by federal prosecutors in Richmond, Virginia, charges two Iranian brothers, Shahab […]

1 hour ago

NYC’s ice cream museum is sued by a man who says he broke his ankle jumping into the sprinkle pool