NATIONAL NEWS

A competitor in the CrossFit Games has died during a swimming event at a Texas lake

Aug 8, 2024, 11:13 AM | Updated: 11:52 am

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A competitor in the CrossFit Games has died while competing in a swimming event Thursday morning on a Texas lake.

CrossFit CEO Don Faul said during a news conference that they were “deeply saddened” by the death of one of their athletes, and they were working with authorities on the investigation into the death.

An official with the Fort Worth Fire Department said they got called out around 8 a.m. to assist police because there “was a participant in the water that was down and hadn’t been seen in some point in time.”

He said they responded for search and rescue and were not on the scene when the initial call was made. He said the athlete’s body was found about an hour later.

Faul said CrossFit did have safety personnel on site at the event.

Faul said the CrossFit community is like a family. “We’re doing everything in our power during this tragic time to support the family, to support our community,” Faul said.

A police spokesperson said that they would not currently be releasing the athlete’s name.

