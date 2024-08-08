King County is urging families to get their children vaccinated before the start of school. The county is offering free clinics as data show less kids are getting vaccines.

According to King County health officials, the number of kindergartners in King County who were vaccinated last year was 3% below what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates is necessary to achieve herd immunity.

The county also reported child vaccination rates have dropped since the COVID-19 pandemic. For the 2023-24 year, 92% of incoming kindergartners were vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella but the CDC advises 95%.

More on vaccines: COVID-19 making comeback amid low Washington booster rates

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) show immunization coverage stalled in 2023. The number of children who did not receive a single dose of vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis increased from 13.9 million in 2022 to 14.5 million in 2023.

“Closing the immunization gap requires a global effort, with governments, partners, and local leaders investing in primary healthcare and community workers to ensure every child gets vaccinated, and that overall healthcare is strengthened,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

The Washington State Department of Health compiled a chart of required vaccines for children starting school.

“We are able to protect our children and community from serious illnesses because of childhood vaccinations,” Chief of Communicable Disease and Immunization, Public Health Seattle and King County Dr. Eric Chow, said in a news release. “Vaccines have made a significant impact on what used to be common, life-threatening childhood infections.”

“To prevent diseases like childhood measles, polio, and whooping cough from coming back into our communities, we have to continue to work towards making sure a majority of children are vaccinated,” he added.

King County is offering a series of free vaccination events that do not require insurance:

Aug. 9 — Highline School District from 3-6 p.m.

Aug. 14 — Nelsen Middle School from 9 a.m.-noon.

Aug. 15 — Auburn High School from 3-6 p.m.

Aug. 17 — Kent Library from noon-3 p.m.

Aug. 22 — Talley High School from 9-11 a.m.

Aug. 22 — Dimmitt Middle School from noon-3 p.m.

Aug. 26 — Gildo Rey Elementary from 1-5 p.m.

Aug. 27 — Renton KEC Building from 3-6 p.m.

Aug. 29 — Washington Elementary School from 4-6 p.m.

However, King County said times, and locations could change and to confirm on the King County website beforehand. Additional back-to-school clinics will be scheduled in September.

More MyNorthwest news

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.