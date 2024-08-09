Who says summer is winding down when there are still so many activities to do?!

South Lake Union is kicking things off with the South Lake Union Block Party. There is no cost to attend and there will be tasty drinks, lawn games, food trucks and a street scramble. What’s a street scramble you ask? It’s a way for you to explore the city by finding as many checkpoints as you can. These checkpoints will be spread across parks, buildings and public art displays near Lake Union. All the fun starts at 11 a.m., so maybe think about ducking out of work early if you can. Get details at SLU Block Party’s website.

Fairs, festivals and films

This weekend’s festal program is the Tibet Fest. At the Seattle Center, you can learn about contemporary Tibetan art, music, dance and art. The Fest starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Armory Food and Event Hall in the Seattle Center.

This Saturday and Sunday at the Northwest Film Forum is the Seattle Arab Film Festival. A series of short films will be shown with two themed screenings. Tickets and more details are available at NW Film Forum’s website.

Updates on state camping: Washington State Parks to implement new camping stay limits

At Frontier Park in Graham, it is the 77th Pierce County Fair! Things got started yesterday, but today and through the weekend, there will be stage performances, 4-H animal presentations, kids and family activities, games, rides, basically everything you could want from a fair. Buy tickets and get more details at piercecountyfair.com.

At Chambers Creek Regional Park, it is the Brew Five Three Beer and Music Festival. Enjoy beers and ciders while soaking up the views of the Sound and the Olympic Mountains. Of course, there will be food and music as well. Get tickets and more details at Tacoma Arts’ website.

Here are a couple of events you all let me know about this weekend.

Summer Park Pop Up

There’s free food and family fun this weekend at the UHeights Plaza on University Way in Seattle on Saturday. It’s the Summer Park Pop Up 2024 and it runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It features information about local organizations, three bands and, as I mentioned before, free food! Visit UHeights Center for more information.

Lardbutt 1K

The Lardbutt 1K is back in action this weekend for all of you out there looking for a race to not take seriously. Donut stations replace water stations on this less-than-a-mile trek and you are encouraged to take your time and enjoy the journey. In addition to celebrating the below-average athlete and the weekend warriors, the Lardbutt 1K is also a canned food drive and costume party. All the fun is Saturday at Magnuson Park and more details and registration can be found at lardbutt.com.

More Seattle news: Another local Bartell Drugs will close its doors

Mods and Rockers

Are you familiar with the Mods and Rockers? It was a youth culture movement in 1960s England and Two Kick Coffee is celebrating the movement Saturday with Mods vs. Rockers 2024. This event features free BBQ, an obstacle course, live music and group rides. Admission is free and there’s also going to be a vintage and makers market and of course coffee

If you are participating in the group ride, make sure you check out Two Kick Coffee events so you know where to meet, the after party will be at Two Kick Coffee in Fremont.

Paul Holden does a weekly article on weekend events for MyNorthwest and appears on KIRO Newsradio’s Seattle Morning News.