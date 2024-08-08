Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man charged in 1977 strangulations of three Southern California women after DNA investigation

Aug 8, 2024, 3:04 PM

This 2024 photo provided by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office shows Warren Luther Alexa...

This 2024 photo provided by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office shows Warren Luther Alexander. (Ventura County District Attorney's Office via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ventura County District Attorney's Office via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A 73-year-old man has been charged in the strangulation deaths of three Southern California women in 1977 after cold case detectives obtained a DNA match, authorities said Thursday, adding they believe there could be more victims.

Warren Luther Alexander of Diamondhead, Mississippi, made his first court appearance Thursday but arraignment on three counts of first-degree murder was postponed to Aug. 21, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said. He remained jailed without bail.

Alexander’s case was assigned to the county public defender’s office. A telephone message was left at the office seeking comment on the case.

Alexander was extradited to California on Aug. 6 from Surry County, North Carolina, where he is awaiting prosecution for a 1992 cold case killing, the office said.

All the California victims were killed by “ligature strangulations,” District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said at a news conference. All were sex workers in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles, and frequented an area known for sex trafficking, he said.

Kimberly Fritz, 18, was found dead in the city of Port Hueneme on May 29, 1977. Velvet Sanchez, 31, was found dead on Sept. 8 that year in the city of Oxnard, followed by Lorraine Rodriguez, 21, on Dec. 27 in an unincorporated area.

“While believing these three crimes were indeed connected, leads ran cold and detectives were unable to identify who was responsible for these horrific murders,” Nasarenko said.

The DNA match to Alexander occurred last year when DNA evidence was uploaded into a national database, the district attorney said. Investigative genealogy had identified Alexander as a suspect in the North Carolina case of 29-year-old Nona Cobb, whose body was left along Interstate 77, he said.

A 2006 query of the database had failed to find a match.

North Carolina news media reported that Alexander was arrested in the Cobb case in March 2022. That case had yet to proceed to trial, said Joey Buttitta, spokesperson for Ventura County prosecutors.

Alexander lived in Oxnard in the late 1950s and ’60s, attending elementary, middle and high schools, and returned in the 1970s, Nasarenko said.

From the 1970s into the early 1990s Alexander was a long-haul, cross-country truck driver, Nasarenko said.

“We believe there may be additional victims both locally and other states,” he said. “This is an ongoing investigation, and we will continue to pursue all leads that become available. This is not in any way closed.”

National News

In this image provided by Jason Maxwell, Jim Maxwell, an aerial firefighting pilot who died in a cr...

Associated Press

Older pilots with unmatchable experience are key to the US aerial firefighting fleet

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Pilot Jim Maxwell logged nearly 25,000 flight hours over five decades flying small planes in dangerous situations, from spraying to kill illegal drug crops in Central America to navigating smoky skies to drop fire retardant as wildfires scorch the Western United States. Once in the 1980s, his plane went down when […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Debby bringing heavy rain, flooding and possible tornadoes northeast into the weekend

LUCAMA, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Debby picked up the pace Friday, moving north and northeast from the Carolinas and still packing a punch with heavy rains, flash flooding and the threat of tornadoes. The Mid-Atlantic states and parts of New York and New England will see significant rainfall that could cause dangerous flooding […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Asian stocks track Wall Street gains after encouraging US jobs data calm jitters over the economy

Asian stocks were higher Friday after U.S. stocks rallied Thursday in Wall Street’s latest sharp swerve after a better-than-expected report on unemployment eased worries about the slowing economy. U.S. futures and oil prices rose. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index was up 1.6% at 35,380.23. The yen again fell under pressure after three days of […]

3 hours ago

FILE - A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration at a media event for the 2022 F...

Associated Press

Snake hunters will wrangle invasive Burmese pythons in Everglades during Florida’s 10-day challenge

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Friday marked the start of the annual Florida Python Challenge, where hunters head into the Everglades to track down invasive Burmese pythons in hopes of grabbing a share of $30,000 in prizes. The annual 10-day hunt, which started more than a decade ago, promotes public awareness of issues with […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Edward Crawford Jr. returns a tear gas canister fired by police trying to disperse a protest...

Associated Press

Timeline of events in Ferguson, Missouri, after a police officer fatally shot Michael Brown

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — On Aug. 9, 2014, Michael Brown and a friend were walking in the middle of Canfield Drive, a two-lane street in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Missouri, when a police officer drove by and told them to use the sidewalk. After words were exchanged, the white officer confronted the 18-year-old […]

3 hours ago

Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan delivers a speech after being sworn in for her second term du...

Associated Press

A win for the Harris-Walz ticket would also mean the country’s first Native American female governor

If Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are elected this fall, not only would a woman of color lead the country for the first time, but a Native woman also would govern a state for the first time in U.S. history. Peggy Flanagan, the lieutenant governor of Minnesota and […]

3 hours ago

Man charged in 1977 strangulations of three Southern California women after DNA investigation