Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden holds social event with ice cream to thank campaign staff after bowing out of election

Aug 8, 2024, 4:17 PM

President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Th...

President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, on his way to Wilmington, Del., to visit with his campaign staff. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Of course, ice cream was involved.

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted a thank you event on Thursday for hundreds of staffers who worked on the reelection campaign that he chose to exit nearly three weeks ago.

Judging by the security tents, the location offered a dose of political nostalgia: The staffers met with Biden at The Queen, a music venue that played a critical role in his successful race for presidency in 2020, when he often spoke to the public from the theater’s stage.

After having dropped out of the race, Biden wanted to show his appreciation for the staff’s work over the past year and their continued efforts in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, who succeeded him as the Democratic nominee. That’s according to a person familiar with the president’s plans who shared details of the events but insisted on anonymity to discuss the arrangements.

The event featured food and, naturally for Biden, his beloved ice cream.

The president has kept a lower profile since leaving the presidential race, a response to a loss of confidence in his ability to beat Donald Trump after a disastrous debate on June 27 against his rival.

He has pared back his travel schedule and held more closed-door policy briefings.

Biden still has engaged in some prominent activities such as work toward a prisoner swap involving Russia that resulted in a multinational deal that set two dozen people free.

The Queen, the concert hall in downtown Wilmington where Biden met with staff, played a critical role in the 2020 election as Biden staged events there because the pandemic limited public gatherings and travel. He used the space to hold news conferences and deliver remarks.

The building was originally a 19th Century hotel that was popular among traveling sailors, according to the venue’s web site. From 1916 to 1959, it was converted into a movie theater, only to then be abandoned and fall into disrepair over the next 50 years. The Queen reopened in 2011 as a music venue.

Following Biden’s appearance, the theater’s web site indicates, it will next host on Friday the bands Cobra Whip, The Stone Eye and Dirty House.

National News

In this image provided by Jason Maxwell, Jim Maxwell, an aerial firefighting pilot who died in a cr...

Associated Press

Older pilots with unmatchable experience are key to the US aerial firefighting fleet

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Pilot Jim Maxwell logged nearly 25,000 flight hours over five decades flying small planes in dangerous situations, from spraying to kill illegal drug crops in Central America to navigating smoky skies to drop fire retardant as wildfires scorch the Western United States. Once in the 1980s, his plane went down when […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Debby bringing heavy rain, flooding and possible tornadoes northeast into the weekend

LUCAMA, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Debby picked up the pace Friday, moving north and northeast from the Carolinas and still packing a punch with heavy rains, flash flooding and the threat of tornadoes. The Mid-Atlantic states and parts of New York and New England will see significant rainfall that could cause dangerous flooding […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Asian stocks track Wall Street gains after encouraging US jobs data calm jitters over the economy

Asian stocks were higher Friday after U.S. stocks rallied Thursday in Wall Street’s latest sharp swerve after a better-than-expected report on unemployment eased worries about the slowing economy. U.S. futures and oil prices rose. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index was up 1.6% at 35,380.23. The yen again fell under pressure after three days of […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration at a media event for the 2022 F...

Associated Press

Snake hunters will wrangle invasive Burmese pythons in Everglades during Florida’s 10-day challenge

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Friday marked the start of the annual Florida Python Challenge, where hunters head into the Everglades to track down invasive Burmese pythons in hopes of grabbing a share of $30,000 in prizes. The annual 10-day hunt, which started more than a decade ago, promotes public awareness of issues with […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Edward Crawford Jr. returns a tear gas canister fired by police trying to disperse a protest...

Associated Press

Timeline of events in Ferguson, Missouri, after a police officer fatally shot Michael Brown

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — On Aug. 9, 2014, Michael Brown and a friend were walking in the middle of Canfield Drive, a two-lane street in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Missouri, when a police officer drove by and told them to use the sidewalk. After words were exchanged, the white officer confronted the 18-year-old […]

3 hours ago

Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan delivers a speech after being sworn in for her second term du...

Associated Press

A win for the Harris-Walz ticket would also mean the country’s first Native American female governor

If Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are elected this fall, not only would a woman of color lead the country for the first time, but a Native woman also would govern a state for the first time in U.S. history. Peggy Flanagan, the lieutenant governor of Minnesota and […]

3 hours ago

Biden holds social event with ice cream to thank campaign staff after bowing out of election