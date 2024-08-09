Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

UNC’s interim leader approved for permanent job

Aug 9, 2024, 8:28 AM | Updated: 3:20 pm

FILE - University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Interim Chancellor Lee Roberts recaps the univer...

FILE - University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Interim Chancellor Lee Roberts recaps the university's commencement ceremonies at the UNC Board of Trustees meeting at theCenter for School Leadership Development in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Makiya Seminera)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Makiya Seminera)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After several months of speculation over who would fill the chancellorship at North Carolina’s flagship university, interim leader Lee Roberts has been picked to be the 13th chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Roberts was approved Friday by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors. The announcement means the end of yet another highly anticipated chancellor search in the state’s public university system, which has filled four other vacancies in the past year.

UNC System President Peter Hans, who was charged with nominating a chancellor pick for the board to vote on, said UNC needs a “set of fresh eyes” to chart the university’s path forward during a turbulent time for higher education. He called Roberts “the right leader for this moment in Carolina’s history.”

“I have a deep respect for those who invite dissenting opinions and make a point of engaging with thoughtful critics, and Roberts has demonstrated that instinct time and again,” Hans said during the meeting.

Roberts was announced as interim chancellor in December after previously serving on the UNC Board of Governors since 2021. His experience has been primarily focused on finance, ranging from his position as the state budget director for former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory to the founder of an investment firm in Raleigh.

Upon entering his post, Roberts said in an introductory article from the university that he wasn’t “here to try to tell academics how to do their jobs.”

Roberts’ leadership at UNC was put on national display during tense campus protests against the war in Gaza, which resulted in several arrests. His actions — which included reraising the American flag taken down by demonstrators — were celebrated by Republican leaders such as Senate President Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, who publicly encouraged the university system to give him the UNC chancellorship.

Now, Roberts will continue to lead the university during a time of major adjustments, including navigating the ongoing upheaval of the university system’s former diversity policy.

The former chancellor, Kevin Guskiewicz, left his post in January to become president of Michigan State University. During his five-year tenure, Guskiewicz led the university through a tumultuous period — ranging from grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic to the very public dispute between the university’s board of trustees and Nikole Hannah-Jones, a prominent Black journalist who applied for tenure but didn’t receive it.

A search committee of 13 voting members formed in February to seek candidates for the role. Due to a systemwide policy, chancellor searches are kept mostly confidential. All candidate identities, including those of finalists, are not available to the general public and are not subject to public records.

Search committee meetings began to ramp up over the summer, with candidate interviews conducted last week. The UNC Board of Trustees approved no less than three finalists on Monday, which was sent to Hans for his selection.

One of the search committee’s major concerns during the search process was competing in what Laurie Wilder, head of search firm Parker Executive Search, called a “war for talent” in a July meeting. Almost half of the top public and private universities have conducted their own leadership searches in the last few years, she said, which resulted in a “very competitive national market.”

Committee leaders also lauded the diverse backgrounds of the candidates. Wilder said they had reached out to candidates who were provosts and research leaders, as well as those with corporate and military backgrounds.

“Not every great leader has gone through exactly the pipeline that maybe one would have thought 20, 30, 50 years ago. But we’re excited to have the variability to find the best leader to carry our university forward,” search committee chair Cristy Page told reporters in July.

Some candidates — particularly those with political backgrounds — have previously caused outcry on university campuses. In 2022, the University of Florida was met by significant pushback when it named a sitting Republican U.S. senator from Nebraska, Ben Sasse, as the sole presidential finalist.

Citing his wife’s health issues, Sasse recently resigned after spending less than two years in the position, which now sends Florida’s flagship university back into the presidential search process.

National News

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the Olympics. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Vance; Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kan.; Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America; retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, former […]

46 minutes ago

FILE - In this photo made from body camera footage and released by the Twin Falls, Idaho, Police De...

Associated Press

Judge enters not guilty plea for escaped prisoner charged with killing a man while on the run

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has entered a not guilty plea on behalf of an escaped prisoner charged with killing a man while he was on the lam for 36 hours. Prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty if Skylar Meade, 32, is convicted of the murder charge in connection […]

55 minutes ago

This combination of photos provided by U.S. Marines Corps., shows Marine V-22B Osprey pilot Capt. E...

Associated Press

Near mid-air collision and safety violations led to fatal crash of Marine Corps Osprey in Australia

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Osprey crash in Australia that killed three Marines last August was caused by multiple pilot errors during a near mid-air collision, a military investigation has found. It also found that squadron leadership had permitted “a culture that disregarded safety of flight.” Two Marines were killed by the Aug. 27 crash, pilots […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

University of Vermont president picked to lead the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Suresh Garimella, president of the University of Vermont since 2019, has been selected to serve as the new leader of the University of Arizona. The Arizona Board of Regents voted Friday to hire Garimella to replace Robert Robbins, who has served as president of the Tucson-based university for the last seven […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to supporters during a Republican Party of Iowa election night...

Associated Press

Federal judges allow Iowa book ban to take effect this school year

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa can enforce a book ban this school year following a Friday ruling by a federal appeals court. The U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a district judge’s earlier decision that temporarily halted key parts of the law, including a ban on books depicting sex acts in school libraries […]

2 hours ago

Dried blood can be seen, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, near a memorial at the scene where Baltimore poli...

Associated Press

Bodycam video shows Baltimore officers opening fire on fleeing teen moments after seeing his gun

BALTIMORE (AP) — Newly released body-camera footage shows three Baltimore police officers unleashing a barrage of gunfire on a fleeing teenage suspect almost immediately after spotting a gun in his hand. William Gardner, 17, was shot a dozen times, officials said at a news conference Friday afternoon when they released the footage. He was pronounced […]

2 hours ago

UNC’s interim leader approved for permanent job