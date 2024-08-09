Close
Breanna Stewart, US women’s basketball team advances to gold medal game at Paris Olympics

Aug 9, 2024, 10:08 AM

United States' Breanna Stewart (10) shoots past Isobel Borlase (20), of Australia, during a women's...

United States' Breanna Stewart (10) shoots past Isobel Borlase (20), of Australia, during a women's semifinal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 16 points and the U.S. women advanced to their eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal game with a 85-64 victory over Australia on Friday.

The Americans, who extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 consecutive games, will face either France or Belgium on Sunday. The U.S. are trying to become the first team to win eight consecutive gold medals, breaking the tie with the American men’s program that won seven in a row from 1936-68.

A win Sunday would give Diana Taurasi a record six gold medals. A game after not starting for the first time since the 2004 Olympics, the Americans’ most decorated Olympic basketball player didn’t enter the game until 2:08 remained in the third quarter with the U.S. up 63-40.

The U.S. jumped out to an early lead on Australia, but only led 20-16 after the first quarter. The Americans put the game away in the second quarter, starting the period with a 12-0 run. The U.S. led 45-27 at the half.

Things didn’t get any better for the Australians in the second half as they never challenged the Americans.

Jackie Young added 14 points, Kahleah Copper 11 and A’ja WIlson 10 for the Americans.

Isobel Borlase led Australia with 11, and Tess Madgen and Ezi Magbegor each had 10.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

