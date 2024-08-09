Close
The dreaded traffic term ‘Expect delays’ in play for Seattle this weekend

Aug 9, 2024, 1:10 PM

Seattle Traffic...

A long backup on I-5 in Seattle. (WSDOT/Twitter)

(WSDOT/Twitter)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Mariners fans and others who will be driving to or through downtown this weekend will face a few traffic challenges.

MERCER STREET OFF-RAMP:  Friday 10 p.m. – Monday 5 a.m.

  • The Mercer Street off-ramp from southbound Interstate-5 will be closed from the mainline and express lanes.
  • The express lanes, the northbound off-ramps, and all on-ramps at Mercer Street will remain open.
  • Contractors will install a concrete barrier separating the southbound express lanes exit lane from the mainline exit lane.
  • To complete this project WSDOT will need to repeat this closure next weekend.

SR 520 BRIDGE CLOSURE: Friday 11 p.m. – Monday 5 a.m.

  • Both directions of SR 520 will close between Interstate-5 to 92nd Avenue NE.
  • Drivers will not have access to Montlake from SR 520.
  • The Bike Trail will remain open all weekend.
  • Contractors will continue working on the Montlake Lid Project and the Annual Obliteride will take over the bridge on Saturday.
  • Next weekend WSDOT plans to close Montlake Avenue at SR 520, the following weekend the SR 520 bridge will close again.

SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT/WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Friday 10 p.m. – Monday 5 a.m.

  • All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane will close across the viaduct.
  • The northbound Interstate-5 off-ramp to West Seattle will close.
  • Drivers from West Seattle can still exit to northbound Highway 99 and 1st Avenue.
  • This is the second of five scheduled closings to address surface street and drainage repairs.

Be prepared and “expect delays.”

Nate Conners is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

 

