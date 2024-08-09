The dreaded traffic term ‘Expect delays’ in play for Seattle this weekend
Aug 9, 2024, 1:10 PM
Mariners fans and others who will be driving to or through downtown this weekend will face a few traffic challenges.
MERCER STREET OFF-RAMP: Friday 10 p.m. – Monday 5 a.m.
- The Mercer Street off-ramp from southbound Interstate-5 will be closed from the mainline and express lanes.
- The express lanes, the northbound off-ramps, and all on-ramps at Mercer Street will remain open.
- Contractors will install a concrete barrier separating the southbound express lanes exit lane from the mainline exit lane.
- To complete this project WSDOT will need to repeat this closure next weekend.
SR 520 BRIDGE CLOSURE: Friday 11 p.m. – Monday 5 a.m.
- Both directions of SR 520 will close between Interstate-5 to 92nd Avenue NE.
- Drivers will not have access to Montlake from SR 520.
- The Bike Trail will remain open all weekend.
- Contractors will continue working on the Montlake Lid Project and the Annual Obliteride will take over the bridge on Saturday.
- Next weekend WSDOT plans to close Montlake Avenue at SR 520, the following weekend the SR 520 bridge will close again.
SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT/WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Friday 10 p.m. – Monday 5 a.m.
- All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane will close across the viaduct.
- The northbound Interstate-5 off-ramp to West Seattle will close.
- Drivers from West Seattle can still exit to northbound Highway 99 and 1st Avenue.
- This is the second of five scheduled closings to address surface street and drainage repairs.
Be prepared and “expect delays.”
Nate Conners is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio.
