Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

US Ambassador confirms Mexican drug lord Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada was brought to US against his will

Aug 9, 2024, 4:12 PM | Updated: 5:00 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Mexico has confirmed that drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was brought to United States against his will when he arrived in July on a plane in Texas with fellow drug lord Joaquín Guzmán López.

Zambada’s attorney had earlier claimed the long-time chief of the Sinaloa cartel had been kidnapped. But officials had not confirmed that and Zambada’s age and apparent ill-health had led some to speculate he turned himself in.

But on Friday, U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar said “they had brought El Mayo Zambada against his will.” Salazar said no U.S. personal, resources or aircraft were involved in the flight on which Guzmán López turned himself in.

In early August, Zambada made his second appearance in federal court in Texas after being taken into U.S. custody last week.

Guzmán López, one of the sons of notorious drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán,” landed at an airport near El Paso on July 25. Both men were arrested and remain jailed. They are charged in the U.S. with various drug crimes.

World

Image: Amanda Knox, center, arrives at the Florence courtroom in Florence, Italy, Wednesday, June 5...

Associated Press

Court in Italy: Amanda Knox wasn’t coerced but ‘freely’ accused a bar owner of murder

Amanda Knox’s hand-written memo contained enough elements for her to be reconvicted of slander in June, an appeals court in Italy said Friday.

8 hours ago

This frame grab from video shows wreckage from a plane that crashed by a home in Vinhedo, Brazil, o...

Associated Press

Plane with 61 people aboard crashes in fiery wreck in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state

A plane with 61 people aboard crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of Brazil’s Sao Paulo state Friday, the airline Voepass said.

8 hours ago

United States' Breanna Stewart (10) shoots past Isobel Borlase (20), of Australia, during a women's...

Associated Press

Breanna Stewart, US women’s basketball team advances to gold medal game at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 16 points and the U.S. women advanced to their eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal game with a 85-64 victory over Australia on Friday. The Americans, who extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 consecutive games, will face either France or Belgium on Sunday. The U.S. are trying to become […]

10 hours ago

Hezbollah militants take part in a military exercise with armed drones in Aaramta village in the Je...

Associated Press

The threat Israel didn’t foresee: Hezbollah’s growing drone power

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group launched one of its deepest strikes into Israel in mid-May, using an explosive drone that scored a direct hit on one of Israel’s most significant air force surveillance systems. This and other successful drone attacks have given the Iranian-backed militant group another deadly option for an expected retaliation […]

11 hours ago

A girl runs next to the tents at a camp inside the U.N controlled buffer zone that divide the north...

Associated Press

UN refugee agency accuses Cyprus government of pushing asylum seekers into a UN buffer zone

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The United Nations refugee agency on Friday accused government authorities in ethnically divided Cyprus of rounding up dozens of migrants and forcing them back inside a U.N.-controlled buffer zone that they crossed to seek asylum. UNHCR spokeswoman Emilia Strovolidou said that as many as 99 asylum seekers were “pushed back” into […]

11 hours ago

FILE - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk speaks during a news conference on his ...

Associated Press

UN rights office decries ‘alarmingly high’ number of executions in Iran: 29 over two days this week

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office is expressing concerns about reports that Iran has executed 29 people over two days this week, with the rights chief decrying “an alarmingly high number” of executions in such a short period of time. The office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said Friday it […]

12 hours ago

US Ambassador confirms Mexican drug lord Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada was brought to US against his will