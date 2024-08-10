Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Olympics soccer latest: American women eye fifth gold medal, Brazil’s Marta wants her first

Aug 10, 2024, 6:53 AM

United States' Trinity Rodman fights for the ball with Germany's Felicitas Rauch during a women's s...

United States' Trinity Rodman fights for the ball with Germany's Felicitas Rauch during a women's semifinal soccer match between the United States and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at Lyon Stadium in Decines, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARIS (AP) — The United States will play Brazil in the gold-medal match of the women’s soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics on Saturday. The Americans are seeking a fifth Olympic gold medal, though they haven’t won a gold since 2012 in London.

The U.S. was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016 and settled for bronze three years ago at Tokyo.

The teams have faced each other twice before in Olympic gold-medal games. The U.S. won both times — 2-1 in Athens in 2004 and 1-0 at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Brazil great Marta can end her international career with a gold medal. She has said her sixth Olympics will be her last major tournament with the national team.

Marta’s last shot at Olympic gold?

This is likely to be the last game of the 38-year-old forward’s international career at her sixth Olympics. She has two silver medals, from the 2004 Athens Games and in Beijing four years later.

FIFA imposed a two-game ban on Marta for the red card she received in a group-stage 2-0 loss to Spain for a foul on Olga Carmona.

The Brazil captain sat out Brazil’s 1-0 quarterfinal victory over host France and 4-2 win over Spain in the semifinals.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

World

Nacer Eddine Zorgani prepares for the night's boxing matches at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday,...

Associated Press

Meet Nacer Zorgani, the vision-impaired Para-judo athlete who doubles as boxing’s Olympic voice

PARIS (AP) — The crowd at Roland Garros, the legendary home of French tennis that’s now hosting Olympic boxing, erupted in applause as Nacer Zorgani’s deep, resonant voice filled the venue. “Ladies and gentlemen, in the red corner, representing France — Billal Bennama!” he announced in French, his words reverberating through the stands. The 20,000 […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

US Ambassador confirms Mexican drug lord Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada was brought to US against his will

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Mexico has confirmed that drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was brought to United States against his will when he arrived in July on a plane in Texas with fellow drug lord Joaquín Guzmán López. Zambada’s attorney had earlier claimed the long-time chief of the Sinaloa cartel […]

18 hours ago

Image: Amanda Knox, center, arrives at the Florence courtroom in Florence, Italy, Wednesday, June 5...

Associated Press

Court in Italy: Amanda Knox wasn’t coerced but ‘freely’ accused a bar owner of murder

Amanda Knox’s hand-written memo contained enough elements for her to be reconvicted of slander in June, an appeals court in Italy said Friday.

22 hours ago

This frame grab from video shows wreckage from a plane that crashed by a home in Vinhedo, Brazil, o...

Associated Press

Plane with 61 people aboard crashes in fiery wreck in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state

A plane with 61 people aboard crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of Brazil’s Sao Paulo state Friday, the airline Voepass said.

22 hours ago

United States' Breanna Stewart (10) shoots past Isobel Borlase (20), of Australia, during a women's...

Associated Press

Breanna Stewart, US women’s basketball team advances to gold medal game at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 16 points and the U.S. women advanced to their eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal game with a 85-64 victory over Australia on Friday. The Americans, who extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 consecutive games, will face either France or Belgium on Sunday. The U.S. are trying to become […]

24 hours ago

Hezbollah militants take part in a military exercise with armed drones in Aaramta village in the Je...

Associated Press

The threat Israel didn’t foresee: Hezbollah’s growing drone power

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group launched one of its deepest strikes into Israel in mid-May, using an explosive drone that scored a direct hit on one of Israel’s most significant air force surveillance systems. This and other successful drone attacks have given the Iranian-backed militant group another deadly option for an expected retaliation […]

1 day ago

Olympics soccer latest: American women eye fifth gold medal, Brazil’s Marta wants her first