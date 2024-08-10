Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Videos and 911 calls from Uvalde school massacre released by officials after legal fight

Aug 10, 2024, 10:07 AM | Updated: 2:42 pm

FILE - Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following...

FILE - Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DALLAS (AP) — Police videos and 911 calls from the 2022 Uvalde, Texas, school massacre, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, were released Saturday by city officials after a prolonged legal fight.

The release of the records came in response to a lawsuit brought by The Associated Press and other news organizations after Uvalde officials refused to publicly release documents related to the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The delayed law enforcement response — nearly 400 officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting the gunman in a classroom filled with dead and wounded children and teachers — has been widely condemned as a massive failure. The gunman killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24, 2022, one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history.

Multiple federal and state investigations into the slow response laid bare cascading problems in training, communication, leadership and technology, and questioned whether officers prioritized their own lives over those of children and teachers in the South Texas city of about 15,000 people 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of San Antonio. Families of the victims have long sought accountability for the slow police response.

Two of the responding officers now face criminal charges: Former Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo and former school officer Adrian Gonzales have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of child abandonment and endangerment. A Texas state trooper in Uvalde who had been suspended was reinstated to his job earlier this month.

Some of the families have called for more officers to be charged and filed federal and state lawsuits against law enforcement, social media, online gaming companies, and the gun manufacturer that made the rifle the gunman used.

The police response included nearly 150 U.S. Border Patrol agents and 91 state police officials, as well as school and city police. While dozens of officers stood in the hallway trying to figure out what to do, students inside the classroom called 911 on cellphones, begging for help, and desperate parents who had gathered outside the building pleaded with officers to go in. A tactical team eventually entered the classroom and killed the shooter.

Previously released video from school cameras showed police officers, some armed with rifles and bulletproof shields, waiting in the hallway.

A report commissioned by the city, however, defended the actions of local police, saying officers showed “immeasurable strength” and “level-headed thinking” as they faced fire from the shooter and refrained from firing into a darkened classroom.

National News

Kevin Durant of USA looks on during the Men's Basketball Quarterfinal match between Brazil and Unit...

Bill Kaczaraba

BREAKING: Former Sonic Kevin Durant wins fourth gold medal as USA wins in men’s basketall

The final score in Paris was 98-87, USA over France. Fresh off a furious fourth-quarter rally in the semifinals against Serbia, the Americans have earned won their fifth consecutive gold medal. They fought the host country France with reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama leading the way. Former Seattle Sonics star Kevin Durant became […]

27 minutes ago

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, left, and Republican presidential can...

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s campaign says its emails were hacked

Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said Saturday that it has been hacked and suggested Iranian actors were involved in stealing and distributing sensitive internal documents. The campaign provided no specific evidence of Iran’s involvement, but the claim comes a day after Microsoft U.S. campaign in 2024. It cited an instance of an Iranian military […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Feds arrest Southern California man accused of trying to ship a ton of methamphetamine to Australia

A Southern California man has been arrested on charges of trying to ship more than 2,205 pounds (1,000 kilograms) of methamphetamine to Australia, federal officials said Friday. Jing Tang Li, 32, was arrested Thursday near a warehouse in South El Monte, about 12 miles east of Los Angeles. He is charged with distribution and possession […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center after shooting a was reported earlier in...

Associated Press

The timeline of how the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, unfolded, according to a federal report

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A scathing Justice Department report released earlier this year into law enforcement failures during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, includes a minute-by-minute account of missteps by police at the scene. Heavily armed officers did not kill the 18-year-old gunman until about 77 minutes after the first officers arrived […]

3 hours ago

Vancouver, WA's Jordan Chiles performs in the floor routine at the Olympics. (Charlie Riedel/AP Pho...

WILL GRAVES, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Romanian gymnast could replace Jordan Chiles as bronze medalist in floor exercise after court ruling

Romania’s Ana Barbosu could replace American Jordan Chiles as the Olympic bronze medalist in gymnastics floor exercise after the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided an appeal from Chiles’ coach that vaulted her onto the podium. CAS ruled Saturday that the appeal by U.S. coach Cecile Landi to have .1 added to Chiles’ score that boosted Chiles from fifth to third […]

3 hours ago

Lindsey Horan (left) and Tierna Davidson (right) battle for the ball in the US Women's gold medal w...

ANNE M. DAVIDSON, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

US Women win the gold in Olympic soccer

The U.S. women’s soccer team won its fifth Olympic gold medal by beating Brazil 1-0 on Mallory Swanson’s early second-half goal in the tournament final Saturday at the Paris Games. The Americans, who hadn’t won gold since the 2012 London Olympics, closed out an undefeated run to the title in their first international campaign under […]

4 hours ago

Videos and 911 calls from Uvalde school massacre released by officials after legal fight