Russian military ship spotted off Alaska by Coast Guard

Aug 10, 2024, 10:49 AM | Updated: 12:38 pm

This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley as it follows a Rus...

This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley as it follows a Russian Federation naval ship south of the Aleutian Islands, Alaska, on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

(U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A U.S. Coast Guard cutter on routine patrol around Alaska’s Aleutian Islands came across a Russian military ship in international waters but within the U.S. exclusive economic zone, officials said.

The crew on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley on Monday detected the vessel about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of the Amukta Pass, the Coast Guard said in a Friday statement. A helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak also spotted the vessel.

The vessel was “transiting in international waters but still inside the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone,” which extends 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from the U.S. shoreline, according to the statement.

‘Disturbing:’ Supporters stunned to hear of failed legal effort to kill ballot initiatives

The Coast Guard vessel did not communicate with the Russian ship but followed it as it moved east, the statement said.

“We met presence with presence to ensure there were no disruptions to U.S. interests in the maritime environment around Alaska” Cmdr. Steven Baldovsky, commanding officer of the Alex Haley, said in the statement.

Russian military ship spotted off Alaska by Coast Guard