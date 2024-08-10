Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US Women win the gold in Olympic soccer

Aug 10, 2024, 11:07 AM | Updated: 12:47 pm

Lindsey Horan (left) and Tierna Davidson (right) battle for the ball in the US Women's gold medal w...

Lindsey Horan (left) and Tierna Davidson (right) battle for the ball in the US Women's gold medal win in soccer. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ANNE M. DAVIDSON, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The U.S. women’s soccer team won its fifth Olympic gold medal by beating Brazil 1-0 on Mallory Swanson’s early second-half goal in the tournament final Saturday at the Paris Games.

The Americans, who hadn’t won gold since the 2012 London Olympics, closed out an undefeated run to the title in their first international campaign under new coach Emma Hayes.

More Olympics: Vancouver, WA gymnast Jordan Chiles could lose medal

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher preserved the win with a one-handed save on Adriana’s header in stoppage time at Parc des Princes. At the final whistle, the U.S. players celebrated as Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” played in the stadium.

The loss is more heartbreak for Brazil and its iconic star, Marta. The six-time world player of the year has never won a Women’s World Cup or an Olympics. This is expected to be her last major international tournament.

It was the third victory for the United States over Brazil in an Olympic final. The Americans also beat the Brazilians in the 2004 in Athens and four years later in Beijing.

Brazil has never finished better than runner-up at the Olympics.

“I’m very emotional. It’s been a dream of mine to be in this position,” said Hayes, a London native. “I have to thank my dad because he’s the one who pushed me to this point to be able to come and coach an unbelievable group of players that have received me so well and taken on board everything I have asked. They are tremendous people and players and role models. Yeah, I love them.”

Three years ago in Tokyo, the U.S. settled for the bronze medal. The Americans were knocked out in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Swanson’s 57th-minute goal came in her 100th appearance with the United States.

Tom Cruise and former U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe were among those in the crowd.

The U.S. also won gold in 1996 at the Atlanta Games in the first women’s soccer tournament at the Olympics.Brazil finished third in its group in France, earning one of two third-place spots in the knockout round.

Marta was playing in her six Olympics. Her first was in 2004 — when she was just 18 — which ended with a silver. But she started the match on the bench after a two-game suspension for a hard foul on Spain’s Olga Carmona in the team’s final group match.

Hayes was named coach of the U.S. back in November but she didn’t join the team until May so she could finish out the season with Chelsea — guiding the Women’s Super League squad to its fifth straight title.

Hayes was tasked with turning around a U.S. team that crashed out of last summer’s Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before. Despite her short time with the Americans, she quickly fostered chemistry within the young squad, particularly between forwards Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Swanson.

The trio have scored 10 of the 12 U.S. goals in France.

Brazil had the best chances early. Ludmila was alone in front of the goal in the second minute but her shot went straight into Naeher’s arms.

Ludmila appeared to score in the upper far corner in the 16th minute but was offside.

National News

FILE - A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center after shooting a was reported earlier in...

Associated Press

The timeline of how the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, unfolded, according to a federal report

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A scathing Justice Department report released earlier this year into law enforcement failures during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, includes a minute-by-minute account of missteps by police at the scene. Heavily armed officers did not kill the 18-year-old gunman until about 77 minutes after the first officers arrived […]

51 minutes ago

Vancouver, WA's Jordan Chiles performs in the floor routine at the Olympics. (Charlie Riedel/AP Pho...

WILL GRAVES, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Romanian gymnast could replace Jordan Chiles as bronze medalist in floor exercise after court ruling

Romania’s Ana Barbosu could replace American Jordan Chiles as the Olympic bronze medalist in gymnastics floor exercise after the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided an appeal from Chiles’ coach that vaulted her onto the podium. CAS ruled Saturday that the appeal by U.S. coach Cecile Landi to have .1 added to Chiles’ score that boosted Chiles from fifth to third […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Judge in Maryland rules Baltimore ‘baby bonus’ proposal is unconstitutional

A proposed ballot question in Baltimore that would pay new parents $1,000 when they have a child is unconstitutional, a judge has ruled. Media outlets report that Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge John Nugent made the ruling on Friday. Supporters of the proposal secured the necessary 10,000 signatures to bring the question to voters as […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following...

Associated Press

Videos and 911 calls from Uvalde school massacre released by officials after legal fight

DALLAS (AP) — Police videos and 911 calls from the 2022 Uvalde, Texas, school massacre, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, were released Saturday by city officials after a prolonged legal fight. The release of the records came in response to a lawsuit brought by The Associated Press and other news organizations after […]

3 hours ago

A memorial to Michael Brown is displayed on Canfield Drive in Ferguson, Mo., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, ...

Associated Press

Police in Ferguson make arrests amid protests on 10th anniversary of Michael Brown’s death

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Police in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson arrested two people and said more arrests were likely following protests on the 10th anniversary of the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, a pivotal moment in the national Black Lives Matter movement. Issues arose as protestors gathered outside the suburb’s police station on […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Worker’s death at California federal prison investigated for possible fentanyl exposure, AP learns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A worker at a federal prison in California has died and investigators are examining whether he was exposed to fentanyl shortly before his death, three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Marc Fisher, a mailroom supervisor at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater, California, died Friday after he reported feeling […]

7 hours ago

US Women win the gold in Olympic soccer