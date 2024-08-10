Close
1 rescued after major fire in Puyallup destroyed several apartment units

Aug 10, 2024, 3:45 PM

An apartment complex in Puyallup caught fire on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY TOM BROCK AND STEVE COOGAN


A significant fire in Puyallup destroyed several units of an apartment building at the 3200 block of East Main Street Friday afternoon and one person needed to be rescued.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue reported battling the fire in a post on X Friday that the person who was trapped needed to be pulled off of a second-story balcony.

The fire started in a bottom-floor unit and quickly spread to the units above. Video showed flames shooting out a window at one point before the blaze was extinguished.

Police shut down the street and that caused a traffic backup all the way into Sumner. Traffic has since reopened to the area.

A resident named Vanessa told KIRO 7 she could see a great deal of smoke and hear the sound of broken glass.

“Smoke and then all you can hear is glass breaking and then you can hear more crash things,” she said.

Vanessa added that the fire and smoke came so fast that she and her sister decided to jump in and help.

“We tried where we can you know; we banged on doors to get people,” she told KIRO 7. “And I tried to help someone try to get out, but she cut that enough adverse came. You know they did their job,” she said.

No injuries were reported.

Contributing: Samantha Lomibao, KIRO 7

