Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

The timeline of how the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, unfolded, according to a federal report

Aug 10, 2024, 12:04 PM | Updated: 2:38 pm

FILE - A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center after shooting a was reported earlier in...

FILE - A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center after shooting a was reported earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A scathing Justice Department report released earlier this year into law enforcement failures during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, includes a minute-by-minute account of missteps by police at the scene.

Heavily armed officers did not kill the 18-year-old gunman until about 77 minutes after the first officers arrived at the school. During that time, terrified students in the classrooms called 911 and parents begged officers to go in. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the May 24, 2022, massacre in the rural South Texas town.

An earlier investigation by Texas lawmakers also constructed a timeline of one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

Here is the Justice Department’s reconstruction of the shooting, which is similar to timelines previously offered by authorities:

11:21 a.m. — The gunman, Salvador Ramos, shoots and wounds his grandmother at their home, then sends a message to an acquaintance saying what he did and that he plans to “shoot up an elementary school.”

11:28 a.m. — The gunman crashes a vehicle he stole from his grandparents’ home into a ditch about 100 yards (90 meters) from Robb Elementary School.

11:33 a.m. — He enters the school through a closed but unlocked door, walks to classrooms 111 and 112, and opens fire on their doors from the hallway. The two classrooms are connected by an interior door.

11:36 a.m. — The first responding officers enter the school. The gunman is by now shooting inside the two fourth-grade classrooms. Two officers who run toward the classrooms are hit with shrapnel and retreat.

11:38 a.m. — The first request to activate the Uvalde SWAT team is made over the radio.

11:39 a.m. — A city police officer makes the first official request for shields. Officers in the hallway begin treating the gunman as a barricaded subject rather than an active shooter.

11:40 a.m. to 12:21 p.m. — More officers from multiple law enforcement agencies arrive. During these 41 minutes, according to the report, “there is a great deal of confusion, miscommunication, a lack of urgency, and a lack of incident command.”

12:21 p.m. — The gunman fires four additional shots inside the classrooms. At this point, officers move into formation outside the classrooms’ doors but don’t enter. Officers then test keys on another door while searching for additional keys and breaching tools.

12:48 p.m. — Officers open the door to room 111, which was likely unlocked. A minute or more goes by before the officers enter the room and engage the shooter.

12:50 p.m. — The gunman is fatally shot by officers after he emerges from a closet while opening fire.

National News

Kevin Durant of USA looks on during the Men's Basketball Quarterfinal match between Brazil and Unit...

Bill Kaczaraba

BREAKING: Former Sonic Kevin Durant wins fourth gold medal as USA wins in men’s basketall

The final score in Paris was 98-87, USA over France. Fresh off a furious fourth-quarter rally in the semifinals against Serbia, the Americans have earned won their fifth consecutive gold medal. They fought the host country France with reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama leading the way. Former Seattle Sonics star Kevin Durant became […]

20 minutes ago

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, left, and Republican presidential can...

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s campaign says its emails were hacked

Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said Saturday that it has been hacked and suggested Iranian actors were involved in stealing and distributing sensitive internal documents. The campaign provided no specific evidence of Iran’s involvement, but the claim comes a day after Microsoft U.S. campaign in 2024. It cited an instance of an Iranian military […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

Feds arrest Southern California man accused of trying to ship a ton of methamphetamine to Australia

A Southern California man has been arrested on charges of trying to ship more than 2,205 pounds (1,000 kilograms) of methamphetamine to Australia, federal officials said Friday. Jing Tang Li, 32, was arrested Thursday near a warehouse in South El Monte, about 12 miles east of Los Angeles. He is charged with distribution and possession […]

1 hour ago

Vancouver, WA's Jordan Chiles performs in the floor routine at the Olympics. (Charlie Riedel/AP Pho...

WILL GRAVES, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Romanian gymnast could replace Jordan Chiles as bronze medalist in floor exercise after court ruling

Romania’s Ana Barbosu could replace American Jordan Chiles as the Olympic bronze medalist in gymnastics floor exercise after the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided an appeal from Chiles’ coach that vaulted her onto the podium. CAS ruled Saturday that the appeal by U.S. coach Cecile Landi to have .1 added to Chiles’ score that boosted Chiles from fifth to third […]

3 hours ago

Lindsey Horan (left) and Tierna Davidson (right) battle for the ball in the US Women's gold medal w...

ANNE M. DAVIDSON, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

US Women win the gold in Olympic soccer

The U.S. women’s soccer team won its fifth Olympic gold medal by beating Brazil 1-0 on Mallory Swanson’s early second-half goal in the tournament final Saturday at the Paris Games. The Americans, who hadn’t won gold since the 2012 London Olympics, closed out an undefeated run to the title in their first international campaign under […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge in Maryland rules Baltimore ‘baby bonus’ proposal is unconstitutional

A proposed ballot question in Baltimore that would pay new parents $1,000 when they have a child is unconstitutional, a judge has ruled. Media outlets report that Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge John Nugent made the ruling on Friday. Supporters of the proposal secured the necessary 10,000 signatures to bring the question to voters as […]

4 hours ago

The timeline of how the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, unfolded, according to a federal report