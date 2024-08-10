Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Feds arrest Southern California man accused of trying to ship a ton of methamphetamine to Australia

Aug 10, 2024, 1:29 PM | Updated: 1:34 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A Southern California man has been arrested on charges of trying to ship more than 2,205 pounds (1,000 kilograms) of methamphetamine to Australia, federal officials said Friday.

Jing Tang Li, 32, was arrested Thursday near a warehouse in South El Monte, about 12 miles east of Los Angeles. He is charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, exportation of controlled substances, and more.

According to court documents, U.S. customs officers inspected seven Australia-bound shipments from February to December of last year sent by fake companies and labeled as carpets and textiles, furniture, wheel hub testing equipment and a casting machine.

Instead, they contained methamphetamine — more than 2,205 pounds (1,000 kilograms) of it.

Law enforcement traced Li to the shipments and arrested him driving near the South El Monte warehouse where a robbery was reported. They discovered shipping labels, scales and packages of methamphetamine.

Li appeared in court Friday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles. If convicted, he would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.

“Being a mere 3 hours north of the busiest land border crossing in the Western Hemisphere has made Los Angeles a critical cog in the transnational narcotics trafficking trade,” Homeland Security Investigations agent Eddy Wang said in a news release.

