Two men were shot to death before a concert at a raceway in Iowa

Aug 11, 2024, 6:46 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa (AP) — Two people were shot and killed at a raceway in Iowa just as a concert was about to begin, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting happened Saturday night at the I-29 Speedway in Pacific Junction, roughly 20 miles south of Omaha, Nebraska. An outdoor concert at the venue was about to begin when shots were fired in the parking lot, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in an online press release.

The victims were identified as Marcus L. Johnson, 28; and Charles A. Williams Jr., 27. Both were from Omaha, Nebraska.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Omaha Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to contact the Mills County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

Two men were shot to death before a concert at a raceway in Iowa