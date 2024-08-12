Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Prosecutors won’t charge officers who killed armed student outside Wisconsin school

Aug 12, 2024, 12:04 PM

FILE - Law enforcement personnel respond to a report of a person armed with a rifle at Mount Horeb ...

FILE - Law enforcement personnel respond to a report of a person armed with a rifle at Mount Horeb Middle School in Mount Horeb, Wis., Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The police officers who shot and killed an armed student as he was trying to get into a Wisconsin middle school won’t face criminal charges, prosecutors announced Monday.

Damien Haglund, 14, was carrying an air rifle that looked like a real firearm, refused multiple commands to drop the weapon and pointed it at an officer at least twice, threatening the officers’ lives, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said in a statement.

According to the statement, Village of Mount Horeb police received a call May 1 about a person walking past a home carrying a gun near the village’s middle school.

An officer saw students running from the middle school as he approached and saw Haglund pulling on one of the school’s doors. He was carrying what appeared to be a rifle.

The officer, who isn’t named in the statement, thought Haglund would get inside the school and hurt students. The officer began yelling at Haglund to drop the weapon and move away from the school, but Haglund kept pulling on the door.

Haglund then started walking toward and pointing the rifle at the officer despite continued warnings to put it down.

More police arrived and shots were fired. Haglund was apparently wounded, fell to the ground, got up and pointed the rifle at the first officer again. More shots were fired and Haglund fell again.

He pointed the rifle at the first officer again from the ground. The officer then fired his rifle at Haglund, according to the statement.

The statement did not identify the officers, say how many shots were fired or by whom.

