Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

FBI says it is investigating after Trump campaign said sensitive documents were hacked by Iran

Aug 12, 2024, 2:14 PM

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally in Bozem...

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally in Bozeman, Mont., Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI said Monday it is investigating allegations that sensitive documents from the Trump campaign were stolen in a cyber intrusion days after the campaign declared it had been hacked by Iran.

The FBI released a brief statement reading, “We can confirm the FBI is investigating this matter.”

The campaign provided no specific evidence of Iran’s involvement, but the claim came shortly after Microsoft U.S. campaign in 2024. The report cited an instance of an Iranian military intelligence unit in June sending “a spear-phishing email to a high-ranking official of a presidential campaign from a compromised email account of a former senior advisor.”

Politico reported Saturday that it began receiving emails on July 22 from an anonymous account. The source — an AOL email account identified only as “Robert” — passed along what appeared to be a research dossier the campaign had apparently done on the Republican vice presidential nominee, Ohio Sen. JD Vance. The document was dated Feb. 23, almost five months before Trump selected Vance as his running mate.

“These documents were obtained illegally” and “intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations, when asked about the claim of the Trump campaign, denied being involved.

However, Iran long has been suspected of running hacking campaigns targeting its enemies in the Middle East and beyond. Tehran also long has threatened to retaliate against Trump over the 2020 drone strike he ordered that killed prominent Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

In its report, Microsoft stated that “foreign malign influence concerning the 2024 US election started off slowly but has steadily picked up pace over the last six months due initially to Russian operations, but more recently from Iranian activity.”

The analysis continued: “Iranian cyber-enabled influence operations have been a consistent feature of at least the last three U.S. election cycles. Iran’s operations have been notable and distinguishable from Russian campaigns for appearing later in the election season and employing cyberattacks more geared toward election conduct than swaying voters.”

“Recent activity suggests the Iranian regime — along with the Kremlin — may be equally engaged in election 2024,” Microsoft concluded.

National News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk talks with President Donald Trump, May 30, 2020, in Cape Cana...

Associated Press

Musk’s interview with Trump marred by technical glitches

Elon Musk’s much-awaited interview with former President Donald Trump was marred by technical glitches on Monday, with people unable to join the audio conversation on X’s Spaces platform. Eighteen minutes into a conversation that was supposed to start at 8 p.m. EDT., Musk posted on X that the platform was experiencing a “massive” denial-of-service attack […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

‘J6 praying grandma’ avoids prison time and gets 6 months home confinement in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Colorado bed-and-breakfast operator who promotes herself online as the “J6 praying grandma” was sentenced on Monday to six months of home confinement in her Capitol riot case after the judge railed against “offensive” comments she has made about the criminal justice system. Prosecutors had sought 10 months behind bars for Rebecca […]

2 hours ago

Image: Jordan Chiles of the United States performs on the floor during the women's artistic gymnast...

Associated Press

Jordan Chiles medal inquiry: USA Gymnastics says arbitration panel won’t reconsider decision

USA Gymnastics officials say an arbitration panel won't reconsider a decision asking gymnast Jordan Chiles to return her bronze medal.

4 hours ago

FILE - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., top, leaves after giving testimony...

Associated Press

Judge rules against RFK Jr. in fight to be on New York’s ballot, says he is not a state resident

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A judge ruled Monday that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claimed a New York residence on nominating petitions, invalidating the documents he needs to appear on the ballot in the state. The ruling from Justice Christina Ryba after a short trial in state court is expected to be […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

NYC man charged with hate crime after police say he yelled ‘Free Palestine’ and stabbed a Jewish man

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after police say he yelled “Free Palestine” and then stabbed a Jewish man near a synagogue over the weekend. Police say the attack happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn near […]

4 hours ago

FILE - People wait in line to vote outside of an early voting site in Miami Beach, Fla., Oct. 20, 2...

Associated Press

Florida now counts 1 million more registered Republican voters than Democrats

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida has 1 million more Republican registered voters than Democrats, elections officials revealed, further cementing its status as a conservative hotbed. There are 5.3 million active Republican voters compared to 4.3 million active Democratic voters, according to figures released by county elections supervisors this weekend. About 3.9 million voters […]

4 hours ago

FBI says it is investigating after Trump campaign said sensitive documents were hacked by Iran