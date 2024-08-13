Close
WORLD

Asian shares trade mixed as Japan and other markets calm from a previous week of crazy swings

Aug 12, 2024, 8:42 PM

Currency traders pass by a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed Tuesday, as the Tokyo benchmark bounced back and calmed from last week’s plunge.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 2.2% in morning trading to 35,782.68, after jumping more than 1,000 points at one point. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1% to 7,821.60. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.3% to 2,610.17. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 17,107.52, while the Shanghai Composite was up less than 0.1% at 2,859.62.

In Tokyo, computer chip issues were in demand, with Tokyo Electron surging 5.4%, echoing the strong performance of technology-related issues on Wall Street.

Investors also seemed to be cheered by how the recently volatile yen value appeared to be calming. Although a cheap yen is a boon for Japan’s major exporters, like Toyota Motor Corp., by boosting the value of overseas earnings when translated into yen, a cheap currency gradually erodes away at a nation’s purchasing power.

The U.S. dollar rose to 147.30 Japanese yen from 147.17 yen. The euro cost $1.0936, little changed from $1.0935.

“Global geopolitical developments, such as tensions in East Asia, ongoing conflicts in Eastern Europe, or disruptions in global trade, could further impact the dollar’s performance,” said Luca Santos, currency analyst at ACY Securities.

Last week, Japanese stocks underwent their worst plunge since the Black Monday crash of 1987. A comment from a senior Bank of Japan official, stressing the importance of stability, helped calm markets somewhat.

Uncertainty around the world, such as the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as worries about China, are adding to worries that tend to set off market swings.

Wall Street drifted through a quiet day of trading Monday, with the S&P 500 ending little changed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 140 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%.

Investors have their eyes on various data expected later this week, including reports on U.S. inflation and retail sales. The best-case scenario would be signs of a slowdown in inflation and strong sales.

Such data influences decisions by the world’s central banks, including the Federal Reserve, which kept its main interest rate at a two-decade high trying to tackle what’s known as “stagflation.” The Fed could ease rates, giving the U.S. economy an upward push but that also threatens to worsen inflation.

Japan’s central bank, in contrast, is trying to ignite inflation in a long deflation-stuck economy by gradually raising interest rates after years of zero or minus rates.

Japan’s April-June real gross domestic product, or GDP, which measures the value of a nation’s products and services, will be released Wednesday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 3.90% from 3.94% late Friday. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.01% from 4.06%.

On Wall Street, while most stocks weakened, a 4.1% jump for Nvidia helped offset many of those losses. Because it’s one of the largest U.S. stocks by value, Nvidia’s movements carry extra weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes.

All told, the S&P 500 rose by less than a quarter of a point, 0.23, to 5,344.39. The Dow dropped 140.53 to 39,357.01, and the Nasdaq composite gained 35.31 to 16,780.61.

Several major U.S. companies report their latest earnings results later in the week, including Walmart and Home Depot. Most big U.S. companies have been reporting better profits than analysts expected.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 54 cents to $79.52 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, declined 53 cents to $81.77 a barrel.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed to this report.

