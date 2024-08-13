Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Connecticut Republicans pick candidates to take on 2 veteran Democrats in Congress

Aug 12, 2024, 9:01 PM

FILE - U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., speaks to supporters at her election night event in Waterbu...

FILE - U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., speaks to supporters at her election night event in Waterbury, Conn., Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


With the fight for Congress on the line, Republicans are poised to finalize their field of challengers in Connecticut, which hasn’t sent a Republican to Washington in nearly two decades.

Tuesday’s primary comes as candidates in the state’s marquee congressional race are already set: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes, who is seeking a fourth term, will face a rematch with Republican George Logan, a former state senator. Logan lost to Hayes in 2022 by about 2,000 votes, from a quarter of a million cast.

Republicans are now choosing the people they think are best positioned to carry the party’s banner in less competitive races against two longtime Democratic representatives: Sen. Chris Murphy and Rep. Jim Himes.

In the Senate primary, Gerry Smith, the top elected official in the town of Beacon Falls, faces Matt Corey, a restaurant operator from Glastonbury.

Both say they believe Murphy can be beaten but acknowledge that it will be a challenge. Connecticut voters have not elected a Republican to the Senate since the late Lowell P. Weicker in 1982.

Corey, who served in the Navy, lost to Murphy by a margin of 20 percentage points in 2018, but he contends that the mood among voters in 2024 benefits Republicans, given the frustration with high energy costs and inflation.

“Listen, we live in a very tough state,” Corey said recently on WTNH-TV, referring to the state’s history of electing Democrats. “We have to convince the voters that the policies that Democrats have are not working for the citizens of the state of Connecticut.”

Smith, the first selectman in Beacon Falls, insists that he’s the better candidate because of his experience running a community and his electoral success on the local level.

“My first race, I beat a 14-year Democrat incumbent. I can win this race,” Smith recently posted on the social platform X. “The only (way) Mr. Corey is going to DC is if he goes down there on vacation.”

Murphy, who is seeking a third term, has far outpaced both GOP candidates in fundraising. As of June 30, he had $9.7 million in cash on hand for the general election, according to federal records. Smith had $4,245 while Corey had nearly $32,000 as of July 24.

In the Republican primary to pick a challenger to Himes in the 4th Congressional District, Bob MacGuffie, a financial executive who was a leader in the state’s tea party movement, is running against Dr. Michael Goldstein, who lost in a primary in the same district two years ago.

Himes is seeking his ninth term. He had nearly $2.3 million in cash on hand as of June 30, compared with $42,750 for MacGuffie and $98,366 for Goldstein as of July 24.

Republicans held three out of Connecticut’s five seats in the House as recently as 2007, but there have been none in the state’s congressional delegation since since Himes succeeded former U.S. Rep. Chris Shays in 2009.

National News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washingt...

Associated Press

How X owner Elon Musk uses his ‘free speech’ platform to amplify his views worldwide

As X’s owner and most followed user, Elon Musk has increasingly used the social media platform as a microphone to amplify his political views and, lately, those of right-wing figures he’s aligned with. There are few modern parallels to his antics, but then again there are few modern parallels to Elon Musk himself. Of course, […]

55 minutes ago

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk talks with President Donald Trump, May 30, 2020, in Cape Cana...

Associated Press

Musk’s interview with Trump marred by technical glitches

Elon Musk’s much-awaited interview with former President Donald Trump was marred by technical glitches on Monday, with people unable to join the audio conversation on X’s Spaces platform. Eighteen minutes into a conversation that was supposed to start at 8 p.m. EDT., Musk posted on X that the platform was experiencing a “massive” denial-of-service attack […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

‘J6 praying grandma’ avoids prison time and gets 6 months home confinement in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Colorado bed-and-breakfast operator who promotes herself online as the “J6 praying grandma” was sentenced on Monday to six months of home confinement in her Capitol riot case after the judge railed against “offensive” comments she has made about the criminal justice system. Prosecutors had sought 10 months behind bars for Rebecca […]

3 hours ago

Image: Jordan Chiles of the United States performs on the floor during the women's artistic gymnast...

Associated Press

Jordan Chiles medal inquiry: USA Gymnastics says arbitration panel won’t reconsider decision

USA Gymnastics officials say an arbitration panel won't reconsider a decision asking gymnast Jordan Chiles to return her bronze medal.

5 hours ago

FILE - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., top, leaves after giving testimony...

Associated Press

Judge rules against RFK Jr. in fight to be on New York’s ballot, says he is not a state resident

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A judge ruled Monday that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claimed a New York residence on nominating petitions, invalidating the documents he needs to appear on the ballot in the state. The ruling from Justice Christina Ryba after a short trial in state court is expected to be […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

NYC man charged with hate crime after police say he yelled ‘Free Palestine’ and stabbed a Jewish man

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after police say he yelled “Free Palestine” and then stabbed a Jewish man near a synagogue over the weekend. Police say the attack happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn near […]

5 hours ago

Connecticut Republicans pick candidates to take on 2 veteran Democrats in Congress