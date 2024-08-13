Lanes reopen on I-5 in Federal Way after police push flipped car

A collision involving multiple vehicles blocked all lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) in Federal Way except for the HOV lane just after 7 a.m. The lanes were cleared just after 8 a.m., but the crash caused a nine-mile backup.

As of this reporting, most of the backup traffic has dissipated.

When officers arrived at the scene, they used one of their police vehicles to move a flipped car out of the morning commute traffic. Fire Assistance crews, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and the Incident Response Team all responded to the scene on I-5 in Federal Way, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Here’s a look at a collision involving multiple vehicles blocking all lanes except the HOV lane on NB I-5 just south of S 272nd St in #FederalWay. HOV lane is open to all for the time being. The backup is two miles. Prepare for delays & consider alternate routes! https://t.co/AgXVcqQlTc pic.twitter.com/lJtFkyoTPq — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 13, 2024

UPDATE: Just the right lane remains blocked on NB I-5 just south of S 272nd St in #FederalWay. Fire Assistance, WSP and the Incident Response team are now on scene. https://t.co/qYMSDQOldn pic.twitter.com/fLn4s9QWst — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 13, 2024

Contributing: Chris Sullivan, KIRO Newsradio

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.