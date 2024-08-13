Close
Lanes reopen on I-5 in Federal Way after police push flipped car

Aug 13, 2024, 8:55 AM

Offiers respond to a nine-mile back up on I-5 North from Fife to 272nd, caused by a multi-car crash. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


A collision involving multiple vehicles blocked all lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) in Federal Way except for the HOV lane just after 7 a.m. The lanes were cleared just after 8 a.m., but the crash caused a nine-mile backup.

As of this reporting, most of the backup traffic has dissipated.

When officers arrived at the scene, they used one of their police vehicles to move a flipped car out of the morning commute traffic. Fire Assistance crews, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and the Incident Response Team all responded to the scene on I-5 in Federal Way, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

More commute stories: Light rail to Lynnwood means big changes for Community Transit

Contributing: Chris Sullivan, KIRO Newsradio

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

