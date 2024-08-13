Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

An ex-Kansas police chief who led a raid on a newspaper is charged with obstruction of justice

Aug 13, 2024, 8:12 AM | Updated: 10:38 am

FILE - A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building, awaiting u...

FILE - A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building, awaiting unbundling, sorting and distribution, Aug. 16, 2023, in Marion, Kan. Two special prosecutors said Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, that they plan to file a criminal obstruction of justice charge against a former central Kansas police chief over his conduct following a raid last year on his town's newspaper, and that the newspaper's staff committed no crimes. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former central Kansas police chief who led a raid last year on a weekly newspaper has been charged with felony obstruction of justice and is accused of persuading a potential witness for an investigation into his conduct of withholding information from authorities.

The single charge against former Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody alleges that he knowingly or intentionally influenced the witness to withhold information on the day of the raid of the Marion County Record and the home of its publisher or sometime within the following six days. The charge was filed Monday in state district court in Marion County and is not more specific about Cody’s alleged conduct.

However, a report from two special prosecutors last week referenced text messages between Cody and the business owner after the raid. The business owner has said that Cody asked her to delete text messages between them, fearing people could get the wrong idea about their relationship, which she said was professional and platonic.

Cody justified the raid by saying he had evidence the newspaper, Publisher Eric Meyer and one of its reporters, Phyllis Zorn, had committed identity theft or other computer crimes in verifying the authenticity of a copy of the business owner’s state driving record provided to the newspaper by an acquaintance. The business owner was seeking Marion City Council approval for a liquor license and the record showed that she potentially had driven without a valid license for years, though she later had her license reinstated.

The prosecutors’ report concluded that no crime was committed by Meyer, Zorn or the newspaper and that Cody reached an erroneous conclusion about their conduct because of a poor investigation. The charge was filed by one of the special prosecutors, Barry Wilkerson, the top prosecutor in Riley County in northeastern Kansas.

Police body-camera footage of the 2023 raid on Publisher Eric Meyer’s home shows his 98-year-old mother, Joan Meyer, visibly upset and telling officers, “Get out of my house!” She co-owned the paper, lived with her son and died of a heart attack the next afternoon.

The prosecutors said they could not charge Cody or other officers involved in the raid over her death because there was no evidence they believed the raid posed a risk to her life. Eric Meyer has blamed the stress of the raid for her death.

National News

Associated Press

Plan approved by North Carolina panel to meet prisoner reentry goals

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A new state panel has laid out specifics designed to bring numerous North Carolina state government agencies together to work on improving outcomes for prisoners when they are released, leading to reduced recidivism. The Joint Reentry Council created by Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order in January approved last week a plan […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

Death of Ohio man who died while in police custody ruled a homicide by coroner’s office

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The death of an Ohio man who died in police custody earlier this year has been ruled a homicide. The Stark County Coroner’s Office issued its finding Monday on the death of Frank Tyson, a 53-year-old East Canton resident who died April 18 after he was handcuffed and left face down […]

35 minutes ago

Associated Press

Trial begins in case of white woman who fatally shot Black neighbor during dispute

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida jury will determine whether a 60-year-old white woman was justified when she fired through the door of her central Florida apartment a year ago, killing a Black mother during an ongoing dispute over neighborhood children. In opening statements on Tuesday, jurors were told that shortly before Ajike “A.J.” Owens […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — A black bear mauled and injured a 3-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said. The girl was attacked at about 10 p.m. Sunday at a campground south of Red Lodge and taken to […]

3 hours ago

A boat pushes barges on the water in the upper Mobile–Tensaw Delta on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, ne...

Associated Press

Takeaways from AP’s story on Alabama’s ecologically important Mobile-Tensaw Delta and its watershed

Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw Delta is a more-than 400-square-mile (1,036-square-kilometer) expanse of cypress swamps, oxbow lakes, marshland, hardwood stands and rivers unusually rich in plant and animal diversity. It’s also a critical conduit between the rest of Alabama and the Gulf of Mexico, draining two-thirds of the state and cleaning water and warehousing silt that could damage […]

3 hours ago

This photo provided by Ray Rice shows Ferguson Police Officer Travis Brown, who continues to "fight...

Associated Press

Ferguson police to release body camera footage of protest where officer was badly hurt

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle will release body camera footage from a protest that turned violent on the 10th anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, resulting in a life-threatening brain injury to a Black police officer, police said. Doyle and other leaders will speak at a news conference Tuesday in […]

3 hours ago

An ex-Kansas police chief who led a raid on a newspaper is charged with obstruction of justice