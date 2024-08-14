Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Judge rejects Donald Trump’s latest demand to step aside from hush money criminal case

Aug 14, 2024, 6:14 AM | Updated: 9:30 am

FILE - Judge Juan M. Merchan poses in his chambers in New York, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Weni...

FILE - Judge Juan M. Merchan poses in his chambers in New York, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has lost his latest bid for a new judge in his hush money case as it heads toward a key ruling and potential sentencing next month.

Judge Juan M. Merchan on Wednesday declined to step aside, rejecting the third such request from lawyers for the Republican presidential nominee.

All three times, they argued that Merchan has a conflict of interest because of his daughter’s work as a political consultant for prominent Democrats and campaigns. Among them was Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential run.

A state court ethics panel said last year that Merchan could continue on the case, writing that a relative’s independent political activities are not “a reasonable basis to question the judge’s impartiality.”

Merchan has repeatedly said he is certain he can handle the case fairly and impartially.

But with Harris now Trump’s Democratic opponent in this year’s White House election, Trump lawyer Todd Blanche wrote in a letter to the judge last month that the defense’s concerns have become “even more concrete.”

Prosecutors called the claims “a vexatious and frivolous attempt to relitigate” the issue.

