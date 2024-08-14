Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Pentagon updates guidance for protecting military personnel from ‘blast overpressure’

Aug 14, 2024, 6:25 AM

FILE - Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, speaks to reporters on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Augusta, Maine....

FILE - Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, speaks to reporters on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The U.S. Defense Department is going to require cognitive assessments for all new recruits as part of a broader effort to protect troops from brain injuries resulting from exposure to blasts, including during training.

The new guidance also requires greater use of protective equipment, minimum “stand-off distances” during certain types of training, and a reduction in the number of people in proximity to blasts.

Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine who sits on the Armed Services Committee, applauded the Pentagon for “fast-tracking these needed changes.” He pointed to concerns that an Army reservist responsible for killing 18 people in Maine had a brain injury that could have been linked to his time training West Point cadets on a grenade range.

But Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of the Army Reserves, has emphatically stated that a traumatic brain injury that was revealed in a postmortem examination of tissue was not linked to Robert Card’s military service. An Army report said Card had previously fallen from a ladder, a potential cause of head injuries.

The memorandum focused on repetitive exposures to heavier weapons like artillery, anti-tank weapons and heavy-caliber machines that produce a certain level of impact, not the grenades and small arms weapons used by Card.

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks described new guidance that replaces an interim memorandum from 2022 as “identifying and implementing best practices to promote overall brain health and countering traumatic brain injury.” The new memorandum, released last week, builds on existing efforts while leveraging research to protect personnel the future.

The cognitive assessments, to be required for new military personnel by year’s end and for high-risk existing active duty and reserve personnel by autumn 2025, allow for the possibility of additional cognitive testing down the line to establish changes in brain function that could be caused by repeated exposure to blasts, officials said.

The cumulative effect of milder “subconcussive” blasts repeated hundreds or thousands of times during training can produce traumatic brain injuries similar to a single concussive event in combat, said Katherine Kuzminski from the Center for a New American Security, a Washington-based think tank focusing on national defense and security policies.

“This is a step in the right direction in that the Defense Department guidance clearly states that we’re not trying to hamstring our commanders, but there are ways that we can be more thoughtful about this,” she said.

The Defense Department has been evaluating units for brain health and performance effects of blast overpressure on brain health for about six years, said Josh Wick, a Pentagon spokesperson.

Emerging information from evaluations of both acute blasts and repetitive low-level exposures are linked to adverse effects, such as the inability to sleep, degraded cognitive performance, headaches and dizziness, and the Defense Department is committed to understanding, preventing, diagnosing and treating blast overpressure “and its effects in all its forms,” he said.

___

Associated Press reporter Lolita Baldor at the Pentagon contributed to this report.

National News

FILE - Glynn Simmons reacts as Judge Amy Palumbo approves his "actual innocence" claim during a hea...

Associated Press

A city in Oklahoma agrees to pay more than $7 million to an exonerated former death row inmate

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma city has agreed to pay more than $7 million to a former death row inmate who was exonerated after nearly 50 years in prison, making him the longest-serving inmate to be declared innocent of a crime. The Edmond City Council voted without comment on Monday to settle the lawsuit […]

17 minutes ago

FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate, Eric Hovde speaks at former President Donald Trump's rally...

Associated Press

Contenders in key Wisconsin Senate race come out swinging after primaries

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican millionaire businessman Eric Hovde and Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin are wasting no time going after one another. Hovde easily captured the GOP nomination on Tuesday, officially setting the field in Wisconsin’s closely watched Senate race. The seat in battleground Wisconsin is seen as essential for Democrats, who know they must […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

‘No concrete leads’ in search for escaped inmate convicted of murder, North Carolina sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More than 24 hours after a prisoner serving a life sentence for murder escaped from a transport van, the local sheriff said Wednesday that they have “no concrete leads” on his whereabouts. Ramone Alston, 30, escaped from the van on Tuesday as it arrived at the UNC Gastroenterology hospital in Hillsborough, […]

1 hour ago

FILE - People buy groceries at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey, July 11, 2024. (AP Pho...

Associated Press

Groceries are expensive, but they don’t have to break the bank. Here are some tips to save

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’ve noticed that you’re paying more than before for the same amount of groceries, you’re not the only one. Inflation is easing, but grocery prices are still high — up 21%, on average, since inflation started to surge more than three years ago. Unlike some other items, you can’t just […]

1 hour ago

Attorney Sean Walton and Ta’Kiya Young's grandmother Nadine Young react after an Ohio police offi...

Associated Press

Officer due in court on murder charges in shooting of pregnant Black woman accused of shoplifting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer will be in court Wednesday to face charges in the shooting of Ta’Kiya Young, a pregnant Black mother who was killed after being accused of shoplifting. Blendon Township police officer Connor Grubb is charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault in the death of Young and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Turnout in Wisconsin election tops 26%, highest in 60 years for fall primary in presidential year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Turnout in Wisconsin’s election Tuesday was the highest in 60 years for a presidential year partisan primary, with over 26% of the state’s voting-age population casting ballots, based on unofficial results. The election was marked by voters rejecting two constitutional amendments that sought to limit the governor’s power to spend money […]

2 hours ago

Pentagon updates guidance for protecting military personnel from ‘blast overpressure’