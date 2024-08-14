Close
NATIONAL NEWS

US safety agency ends probe of Tesla suspension failures without seeking a recall

Aug 14, 2024, 10:07 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — U.S. highway safety regulators have closed an investigation into complaints that suspension parts can fail on nearly 75,000 Tesla vehicles, and they won’t seek a recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in documents released Wednesday that it found 426 reports of failures on the Model S from 2015 through 2017 and the Model X from 2016 and 2017. One crash was reported with no injuries.

But the agency found in testing and in checking complaints that the Teslas could still be controlled by drivers if the front fore links failed. So it decided to close the probe that was opened in November of 2020.

Tesla did a customer satisfaction campaign in 2017 to replace fore links on some of the vehicles. But NHTSA said that didn’t cover 75% of the failures identified in its investigation. The agency recommended that Tesla expand the replacement program.

A message was left Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla.

