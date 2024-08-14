Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

10 dogs are found dead at a home in Mississippi, and a man has been arrested

Aug 14, 2024, 10:49 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A man has been arrested after 10 dogs were found dead, still attached to their collars and chains, at a home in Mississippi, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a tip went to a home Aug. 4, found nobody home and notified investigators, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Authorities were granted a warrant and found the 10 dead dogs dead, according to the news release.

An additional 20 dogs, many appearing malnourished, were taken to a veterinarian’s office.

A 47-year-old man was later arrested on 10 counts of animal cruelty, the sheriff’s department said.

National News

Susan Lorincz, left, listens to testimony during her trial Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 in Judge Robert...

Associated Press

White Florida woman says she fatally shot Black neighbor amid fear for her own life

A white Florida woman told investigators she fired a shot through her door at a Black neighbor because she panicked as the other woman pounded heavily on her door and threatened her amid an ongoing dispute over the neighbor’s children, according to a video statement played in court Wednesday. The mother of the woman who […]

2 minutes ago

FILE - Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, at podium, speaks during a news conference in Mineol...

Associated Press

Suburban New York county bans masks meant to hide people’s identities

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — Suburban New York officials looking to stop violent protesters from obscuring their identities have banned wearing masks in public except for health or religious reasons. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, signed the legislation Wednesday, calling it a “bill that protects the public.” Nassau County is on Long Island just […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

US safety agency ends probe of Tesla suspension failures without seeking a recall

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. highway safety regulators have closed an investigation into complaints that suspension parts can fail on nearly 75,000 Tesla vehicles, and they won’t seek a recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in documents released Wednesday that it found 426 reports of failures on the Model S from 2015 through 2017 […]

43 minutes ago

FILE - Alex Murdaugh, convicted of killing his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, in June 2021, s...

Associated Press

3 years into a life sentence, Alex Murdaugh to get his day before the South Carolina Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The appeals are just beginning for disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is almost three years into a life sentence without parole for killing his wife and son. The South Carolina Supreme Court has agreed to hear Murdaugh’s appeal of his murder convictions. His lawyers said they resulted from […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Mayor of Columbus, Ohio, says ransomware attackers stole corrupted, unusable data

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hackers recently stole data from Ohio’s largest city, but what they got was not usable and no personal information about city workers was made available online, the mayor said. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed the data breach and noted Tuesday that the city never received a ransom request. The city learned […]

48 minutes ago

FILE - Stefanie Lambert stands outside the Oakland County Jail in Pontiac, Mich., March 21, 2024. (...

Associated Press

Pro-Trump lawyer removed from Dominion case after leaking documents to cast doubt on 2020 election

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A pro-Trump lawyer who is facing felony charges in Michigan of improperly accessing voting equipment following the 2020 presidential election has been disqualified from representing a prominent funder of election conspiracy theorists who is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems. Michigan lawyer Stefanie Lambert has been representing Patrick Byrne, the founder […]

56 minutes ago

10 dogs are found dead at a home in Mississippi, and a man has been arrested