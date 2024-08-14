Nearly 460,000 Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, and Mazda vehicles are being recalled due to safety concerns with defective Takata airbags.

The concern is the severe harm sometimes caused by these airbags exploding during collisions, even minor instances. It is so concerning that Ford Motor Company and Mazda North American Operations have issued a “Do Not Drive” warning to vehicle owners on this list.

Some vehicles on this list are over 20 years old which increases the danger of severe injury to owners. Ford and Mazda are urging that repairs be completed immediately and are offering free towing, mobile repair, and loaner cars.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is telling owners to contact their dealership for instructions and to set up an appointment. According to the NHTSA, defective Takata airbags have killed 27 Americans and injured more than 400 people, some of which suffered gruesome injuries.

Ford’s warning covers 374,290 vehicles from the model years between 2004 and 2014 previously recalled. Those include the 2004-2006 Ranger (under campaigns 17V787 and 17V788); the 2005-2006 GT and 2005-2014 Mustang (campaign 15V319); the 2005-2006 GT, 2005-2014 Mustang, 2006-2012 Fusion, 2006-2012 Lincoln MKZ/Zephyr, 2006-2012 Mercury Milan, 2007-2010 Edge and the 2007-2011 Ranger (campaigns 16V384, 17V024, 18V046, 19V001).

Mazda’s warning covers 82,893 vehicles from the model years between 2003 and 2015 previously recalled. Those include the 2004-2006 B-Series (under campaigns 17V806, 17V807); the 2007-2009 B-Series (campaigns 16V499, 17V013, 18V016); the 2003-2008 Mazda6, 2006-2007 MazdaSpeed6, 2004-2011 RX-8 and 2004-2006 MPV (campaigns 17V474, 18V402, 18V403, 18V404, 19V488, 19V781) and the 2009-2013 Mazda6, 2007-2012 CX-7 and 2007-2015 CX-9 (campaigns 17V429, 17V457, 18V018, 18V717, 19V782)

Head here to see of your vehicle or one a family member or friend owns has a recall of any kind.

