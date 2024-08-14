Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Latest recall for Ford, Mazda vehicles comes with a ‘Do Not Drive’ warning

Aug 14, 2024, 4:04 PM | Updated: 4:10 pm

Image: The Mazda logo...

This is the Mazda logo on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Mazda is recalling nearly 261,000 older small cars in the U.S. because a plastic emblem on the steering wheel can shatter if the air bags are inflated, causing injuries. The recall covers certain Mazda 3 cars from the 2004 through 2007 model years. Mazda says in documents posted Thursday, July 8, 2021 by U.S. safety regulators that the emblem can shatter and send plastic fragments into the vehicles. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Nearly 460,000 Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, and Mazda vehicles are being recalled due to safety concerns with defective Takata airbags.

The concern is the severe harm sometimes caused by these airbags exploding during collisions, even minor instances.  It is so concerning that Ford Motor Company and Mazda North American Operations have issued a “Do Not Drive” warning to vehicle owners on this list.

Some vehicles on this list are over 20 years old which increases the danger of severe injury to owners. Ford and Mazda are urging that repairs be completed immediately and are offering free towing, mobile repair, and loaner cars.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is telling owners to contact their dealership for instructions and to set up an appointment.  According to the NHTSA, defective Takata airbags have killed 27 Americans and injured more than 400 people, some of which suffered gruesome injuries.

MyNorthwest traffic: Links to cameras, a map and more

Ford’s warning covers 374,290 vehicles from the model years between 2004 and 2014 previously recalled. Those include the 2004-2006 Ranger (under campaigns 17V787 and 17V788); the 2005-2006 GT and 2005-2014 Mustang (campaign 15V319); the 2005-2006 GT, 2005-2014 Mustang, 2006-2012 Fusion, 2006-2012 Lincoln MKZ/Zephyr, 2006-2012 Mercury Milan, 2007-2010 Edge and the 2007-2011 Ranger (campaigns 16V38417V02418V04619V001).

Mazda’s warning covers 82,893 vehicles from the model years between 2003 and 2015 previously recalled. Those include the 2004-2006 B-Series (under campaigns 17V80617V807); the 2007-2009 B-Series (campaigns 16V49917V01318V016); the 2003-2008 Mazda6, 2006-2007 MazdaSpeed6, 2004-2011 RX-8 and 2004-2006 MPV (campaigns 17V47418V40218V40318V40419V48819V781) and the 2009-2013 Mazda6, 2007-2012 CX-7 and 2007-2015 CX-9 (campaigns 17V42917V45718V01818V71719V782)

Head here to see of your vehicle or one a family member or friend owns has a recall of any kind.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

Chokepoints

federal way I-5...

Frank Sumrall

Lanes reopen on I-5 in Federal Way after police push flipped car

The lanes reopened just after 8 a.m., but the crash caused a nine-mile backup. As of this reporting, most of the backup traffic has dissipated.

1 day ago

light rail lynnwood...

Chris Sullivan

Light rail to Lynnwood means big changes for Community Transit

Transit riders are rejoicing at the opening of Sound Transit's light rail expansion into Lynnwood, but it will come with a price.

1 day ago

Image: Work on I-90 created lengthy backups for drivers headed to Eastern Washington this week....

Julia Dallas

I-90 work creates lengthy backups for travelers heading to Eastern Washington

Work on I-90 created lengthy backups for drivers headed to Eastern Washington this week. KIRO Newsradio traffic has the latest.

2 days ago

Image: A lumber truck crash caused a major traffic backup on Interstate 5 (I-5) just north of Exit ...

Sam Campbell and Steve Coogan

Driver involved in truck crash that snarled I-5 traffic in Olympia may have been high

Weekend commuters headed to the coast saw heavy delays Friday, partly due to the crash of a truck hauling lumber on I-5 south in Olympia.

5 days ago

Seattle Traffic...

Nate Connors

The dreaded traffic term ‘Expect delays’ in play for Seattle this weekend

Mariners fans and others who will be driving to or through downtown this weekend will face a few traffic challenges.

5 days ago

A car collided with a barrier on Interstate 5 (I-5) heading north near the Tacoma Dome, causing the...

Frank Sumrall

Car collides with barrier on I-5 near Tacoma Dome, fire erupts

A car collided with a barrier on Interstate 5 (I-5) heading north near the Tacoma Dome, causing the vehicle to erupt in flames.

5 days ago

Latest recall for Ford, Mazda vehicles comes with a ‘Do Not Drive’ warning