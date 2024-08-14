Arizona court: Fetus can be referred to as ‘unborn human being’ in abortion measure voter pamphlet

PHOENIX (AP) — An informational pamphlet for voters who will decide whether to guarantee the constitutional right to an abortion can refer to a fetus as an “unborn human being,” the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

The justices sided with Republican lawmakers over the proponents of the ballot measure on abortion rights.

Arizona voters will get to decide in November whether to add the right to an abortion to the state constitution.

The Arizona secretary of state’s office said Monday that it had certified 577,971 signatures — far above the required number that the coalition supporting the ballot measure had to submit in order to put the question before voters.

Democrats have made abortion rights a central message since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 — and it is a key part of their efforts in this year’s elections.