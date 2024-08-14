Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Police fatally shoot teen in Alaska’s largest city, the 4th such killing since mid-May

Aug 14, 2024, 2:03 PM | Updated: 5:44 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police officers fatally shot a 16-year-old girl who approached them with a knife, the department said Wednesday, the fourth deadly shooting involving police in Alaska’s largest city since mid-May.

Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case told reporters that the shooting happened when officers responded to a reported disturbance between two family members around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska Public Media reported. The caller said her sister had threatened her with a knife.

Case said the teen approached responding officers holding a knife, at which point two of them opened fire. Police said in a statement that the officers had given the teen “multiple commands,” but did not specify what those commands were.

“One single officer fired multiple rounds,” Case said. “A second officer fired a round with a less-lethal projectile.”

The teen was declared dead at a hospital.

“She would have started her junior year in high school on Thursday,” Case said. The girl’s name was not released.

Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt said in a statement that support would be provided for affected students and staff when classes start.

Case said department policy states officers using less-lethal weapons are to be backed up by others with lethal force. But he said officers have discretion in using their weapons.

“Each officer is making a determination to use the tool that they have with them based on the circumstances in front of them,” said Case, who became chief in July.

He said the incident was recorded on officers’ body-worn cameras and that the officers involved had not been interviewed as of Wednesday morning.

The shooting is the sixth involving Anchorage police since mid-May, including four that resulted in death.

The state Office of Special Prosecutions has declined to file criminal charges in the two deadly shootings it has reviewed so far, concluding that use of force was justified. The office will investigate this latest shooting.

Case said the department would “continue to look at our training, our tactics, as well as our supervision in these types of incidents to try to prevent future officer-involved shootings.”

National News

Associated Press

UN envoy says South Sudan is not ready to hold its first post-independence elections in December

South Sudan is not ready to hold its first post-independence elections in December and political players are discussing whether voting should be held this year, the U.N.’s top envoy in the troubled African country said Wednesday. Nicolas Haysom told the U.N. Security Council that the consultations make it difficult to treat the election date of […]

32 minutes ago

Associated Press

The president of Columbia University has resigned, effective immediately

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University President Minouche Shafik resigned effective immediately, the head of the prestigious New York university announced in a message to the university community on Wednesday. In her statement, she acknowledged the protests that roiled the campus this year, along with others worldwide, factored into her decision. “This period has taken […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Wally Amos, 88, of cookie fame, died at home in Hawaii. He lost Famous Amos but found other success

HONOLULU (AP) — Wallace “Wally” Amos, the creator of the cookie empire that took his name and made it famous and who went on to become a children’s literacy advocate, has died. He was 88. Amos created the Famous Amos cookie empire and eventually lost ownership of the company — as well as the rights […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Justice Department defends Boeing plea deal against criticism by 737 Max crash victims’ families

DALLAS (AP) — The Justice Department is defending a plea deal it struck with Boeing over planes that crashed and killed 346 people, saying in a court filing Wednesday that it lacks evidence to prosecute the company for more serious crimes. The deputy chief of the department’s criminal fraud section said if the case goes […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Meta kills off misinformation tracking tool CrowdTangle despite pleas from researchers, journalists

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms has shut down CrowdTangle, a tool widely used by researchers, watchdog organizations and journalists to monitor social media posts, notably to track how misinformation spreads on the company’s platforms. Wednesday’s shutdown, which Meta announced earlier this year, has been protested by researchers and nonprofits. In […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Big Georgia county to start charging some costs to people who challenge the eligibility of voters

ATLANTA (AP) — An election board in one of Georgia’s largest counties has voted to start charging people who challenge the eligibility of voters for the cost of notifying the challenged voters. The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registrations voted 4-1 on Tuesday to adopt the rule. Debbie Fisher, a Republican member of the […]

2 hours ago

Police fatally shoot teen in Alaska’s largest city, the 4th such killing since mid-May