Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Democrats try to block Green Party from presidential ballot in Wisconsin, citing legal issues

Aug 14, 2024, 2:58 PM

FILE - Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein waits to speak at a board of elections ...

FILE - Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein waits to speak at a board of elections meeting at City Hall in Philadelphia, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis . (AP) — A member of the Democratic National Committee filed a complaint Wednesday seeking to remove the Green Party’s presidential candidate from the ballot in Wisconsin, arguing that the party is ineligible.

It’s the latest move by the DNC to block third-party candidates from the ballot. Democrats are also seeking to stop independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in several states.

The Green Party’s appearance on the presidential ballot could make a difference in swing state Wisconsin, where four of the past six presidential elections have been decided by between 5,700 votes and about 23,000 votes. Jill Stein is expected to officially become the Green Party’s presidential nominee at its national convention, which begins Thursday.

The Associated Press left email messages with the Green Party and Stein’s campaign Wednesday afternoon.

The last time Stein was on the ballot in Wisconsin for the Green Party was in 2016, when she got just over 31,000 votes — more than Donald Trump’s winning margin that year of just under 23,000 votes. Some Democrats blamed Stein for helping Trump win the state and the presidency.

The bipartisan elections commission in February unanimously approved ballot access for the Green Party’s presidential nominee this year because the party won more than 1% of the vote in a statewide race in 2022. Green Party candidate Sharyl McFarland got nearly 1.6% of the vote in a four-way race for secretary of state, coming in last.

But the complaint filed with the commission by a DNC member alleges that the Green Party can’t nominate presidential electors in Wisconsin, and without them they are forbidden from having a presidential candidate on the ballot.

State law requires that those who nominate electors in October be state officers, which includes members of the Legislature, judges and others. They could also be candidates for the Legislature.

The Green Party does not have anyone who qualifies to be a nominator, and therefore can’t legally name a slate of presidential electors as required by law, the complaint alleges.

Because the Green Party could have mounted write-in campaigns for legislative candidates in Tuesday’s primary, but did not, the complaint could not have been brought any sooner than Wednesday, the filing alleges.

“We take the nomination process for President and Vice President very seriously and believe every candidate should follow the rules,” Adrienne Watson, senior adviser to the DNC, said in a statement. “Because the Wisconsin Green Party hasn’t fielded candidates for legislative or statewide office and doesn’t have any current incumbent legislative or statewide office holders, it cannot nominate candidates and should not be on the ballot in November.”

This is not the first time the Green Party’s ballot status has been challenged.

In 2020, the Wisconsin Supreme Court kept the Green Party presidential candidate off the ballot after it upheld a deadlocked Wisconsin Elections Commission, which couldn’t agree on whether the candidates filed proper paperwork.

This year, in addition to the Republican, Democratic and Green parties, the Constitution and Libertarian parties also have ballot access. The commission is meeting on Aug. 27 to determine whether four independent candidates for president, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West, met the requirements to appear on the ballot. The DNC member asks that the commission also consider its complaint at that meeting as well.

There are signs in some swing states, including Wisconsin, that those behind third-party candidates are trying to affect the outcome of the presidential race by using deceptive means — and in most cases in ways that would benefit Trump. Their aim is to to offer left-leaning, third-party alternatives who could siphon off a few thousand protest votes.

The latest Marquette University Law School poll conducted July 24 through Aug. 1 showed the presidential contest in Wisconsin between Democrat Kamala Harris and Trump to be about even among likely voters. Stein barely registered, with about 1% support, while Kennedy had 6%.

The complaint was filed by David Strange, deputy operations director in Wisconsin for the DNC.

National News

Associated Press

UN envoy says South Sudan is not ready to hold its first post-independence elections in December

South Sudan is not ready to hold its first post-independence elections in December and political players are discussing whether voting should be held this year, the U.N.’s top envoy in the troubled African country said Wednesday. Nicolas Haysom told the U.N. Security Council that the consultations make it difficult to treat the election date of […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

The president of Columbia University has resigned, effective immediately

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University President Minouche Shafik resigned effective immediately, the head of the prestigious New York university announced in a message to the university community on Wednesday. In her statement, she acknowledged the protests that roiled the campus this year, along with others worldwide, factored into her decision. “This period has taken […]

50 minutes ago

Associated Press

Wally Amos, 88, of cookie fame, died at home in Hawaii. He lost Famous Amos but found other success

HONOLULU (AP) — Wallace “Wally” Amos, the creator of the cookie empire that took his name and made it famous and who went on to become a children’s literacy advocate, has died. He was 88. Amos created the Famous Amos cookie empire and eventually lost ownership of the company — as well as the rights […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Justice Department defends Boeing plea deal against criticism by 737 Max crash victims’ families

DALLAS (AP) — The Justice Department is defending a plea deal it struck with Boeing over planes that crashed and killed 346 people, saying in a court filing Wednesday that it lacks evidence to prosecute the company for more serious crimes. The deputy chief of the department’s criminal fraud section said if the case goes […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Meta kills off misinformation tracking tool CrowdTangle despite pleas from researchers, journalists

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms has shut down CrowdTangle, a tool widely used by researchers, watchdog organizations and journalists to monitor social media posts, notably to track how misinformation spreads on the company’s platforms. Wednesday’s shutdown, which Meta announced earlier this year, has been protested by researchers and nonprofits. In […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Big Georgia county to start charging some costs to people who challenge the eligibility of voters

ATLANTA (AP) — An election board in one of Georgia’s largest counties has voted to start charging people who challenge the eligibility of voters for the cost of notifying the challenged voters. The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registrations voted 4-1 on Tuesday to adopt the rule. Debbie Fisher, a Republican member of the […]

2 hours ago

Democrats try to block Green Party from presidential ballot in Wisconsin, citing legal issues