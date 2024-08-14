Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

State, local officials failed 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl who died after abuse, lawsuits say

Aug 14, 2024, 3:35 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The state, two counties and different schools missed warning signs and failed to protect a 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was suffering abuse at her home before she died in May, according to lawsuits filed Wednesday by the girl’s family.

Malinda Hoagland’s half sisters filed suits in Pennsylvania state court as well as in federal court alleging that the defendants negligently missed red flags, including that the girlfriend of Malinda’s father who was helping care for the girl had a previous child abuse conviction.

Malinda’s father, Rendell Hoagland, and the woman, Cindy Warren, are facing murder and other charges stemming from the May death of Malinda in Chester County in suburban Philadelphia. Attorneys are not listed for the pair.

“The civil claims seek to ensure that full and complete accountability will be achieved for the heinous actions of the educators, case workers, and institutions who all failed Malinda miserably,” the half sisters’ attorney, Tom Bosworth, said in a statement.

The suit mentions tragic treatment, including that she was chained to an air hockey table, denied food, forced to hold books over her head and do pushups. She was regularly berated and covered it bruises, the suit said.

The Chester County district attorney’s office arrested Rendell Hoagland and Warren after they reported Malinda was unresponsive in May. She was taken to the hospital, where staff found she had broken bones and bruising all over her body, according to prosecutors.

The state and Chester and Monroe counties are named in the federal suit as well as Upper Dublin and Coatesville Area school districts. The state suit names Commonwealth Charter Academy. Messages seeking comments were left with the defendants.

The state attorney general’s office said in an email it was reviewing the suit and would not comment. Chester County declined to comment. An official with Monroe County said questions were forwarded to another official.

National News

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Ashevil...

Associated Press

Police identify suspect in break-in of Trump campaign office in Virginia

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia said Wednesday they were looking for a homeless man they suspect broke into an office of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said it has issued an arrest warrant for Toby Shane Kessler, 39, of no fixed address, on a burglary charge in connection […]

22 minutes ago

FILE - Bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas, surround Big Tex as storm clouds move in above, Frid...

Associated Press

The State Fair of Texas is banning firearms, drawing threats of legal action from Republican AG

DALLAS (AP) — The State Fair of Texas is laying down a new rule before millions of visitors flock through the gates for corn dogs, deep-fried delights and a friendly wave from a five-story cowboy named Big Tex: No guns allowed. But that decision by fair organizers — which comes after a shooting last year […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

Disney argues wrongful death suit should be tossed because plaintiff signed up for a Disney+ trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Does signing up for Disney’s popular streaming service mean you have agreed to never sue the entertainment giant over anything forever? That is what Disney argues in a wrongful death lawsuit involving a 42-year-old New York doctor whose family claims had a fatal allergic reaction after eating at an Irish pub […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

A stowaway groundhog is elevated to local icon

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania groundhog is making a name for himself for something other than predicting an early or late spring. An intrepid varmint dubbed Colonel Custard — so named for the frozen custard shop and mini-golf outlet where he was discovered — was found stowed away with a passel of stuffed animals […]

35 minutes ago

FILE - Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein waits to speak at a board of elections ...

Associated Press

Democrats try to block Green Party from presidential ballot in Wisconsin, citing legal issues

MADISON, Wis . (AP) — A member of the Democratic National Committee filed a complaint Wednesday seeking to remove the Green Party’s presidential candidate from the ballot in Wisconsin, arguing that the party is ineligible. It’s the latest move by the DNC to block third-party candidates from the ballot. Democrats are also seeking to stop […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

A teen was falling asleep during a courtroom field trip. She ended up in cuffs and jail clothes

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager on a field trip to see a Detroit court ended up in jail clothes and handcuffs because a judge said he didn’t like her attitude. Judge Kenneth King even asked other kids in the courtroom Tuesday whether the 16-year-old girl should be taken to juvenile detention, WXYZ-TV reported. King, who […]

57 minutes ago

State, local officials failed 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl who died after abuse, lawsuits say