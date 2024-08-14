Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Alabama lawyer accused of sexually assaulting handcuffed inmate, lawsuit says

Aug 14, 2024, 4:14 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


An Alabama lawyer and former state senator has been accused of groping and sexually assaulting an incarcerated woman and trying to coerce her into being his “sex slave,” according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

The lawsuit accuses Douglass “Doug” Ghee of sexual assault, battery, extortion, intentional inflicting of emotional distress, false imprisonment and wantonness. Ghee’s law firm, Ghee, Draper and Alexander, is also named in the complaint.

The lawsuit said that Ghee, 78, met with a 29-year-old woman in July as a public defender while she was incarcerated at the Calhoun County Jail, in the eastern part of the state. During the meeting, Ghee allegedly promised to use his friendship with the judge and assistant district attorney on her case to help her get a better deal, as long as she agreed to be his “sex slave” and pay him $2,500.

The meeting took place in a room designated for attorneys to meet with clients, the suit said. The woman was handcuffed and shackled the whole time, and there was a live video feed for a corrections officer to monitor the situation.

After the initial meeting, Ghee sent $30 to the woman’s jail account, the lawsuit said.

Five days later, Ghee and the woman had a second meeting in the same room, according to the lawsuit, and he is accused of groping and forcibly kissing her. A corrections officer intervened and removed the woman from the room, the lawsuit said.

People detained in Alabama jails cannot legally consent to sexual contact while incarcerated.

In July, after the alleged sexual assault, a Seventh Circuit presiding judge barred Ghee from representing any indigent clients in two districts in the eastern part of the state, AL.com reported. Four judges have also recused themselves from Ghee’s cases, including the judge presiding over the incarcerated woman’s bond hearing.

The woman’s lawyers say she cannot initiate a criminal case against Ghee until she has a new judge assigned and can make bond.

“Further detainment just delays justice and extends the mental abuses in this case,” said the woman’s lawyer, Anthony Coleman. “As a result of her detainment, she is unable to file a criminal complaint in this matter. We filed this suit to preserve her rights and prompt the state to move forward without further delay.”

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade confirmed with WBRC-TV that there is an ongoing investigation into the accusations.

Ghee is a well-known lawyer in the area and served as a state senator between 1990 and 1998. A representative at his law offices said he declined to offer comment when The Associated Press called Wednesday.

The AP does not generally identify people alleging sexual assault unless they consent to be named.

___

Riddle reported from Montgomery. Riddle is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

FILE - Sculptures representing charred chimneys rising from the smoldering rubble of burned-out bui...

Associated Press

Biden to designate 1908 Springfield race riot site as national monument

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to sign a proclamation Friday to designate a national monument at the Springfield, Illinois, site of the 1908 race riot, which later fueled the formation of the NAACP. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing with reporters on Wednesday that the ceremony will […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alabama Supreme Court authorizes third nitrogen gas execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A third person is set to be executed by nitrogen gas, Alabama authorized Wednesday, months after becoming the first state to put a person to death with the previously untested method. The Alabama Supreme Court granted the state attorney general’s request to authorize the execution of Carey Dale Grayson, one of […]

7 minutes ago

FILE - A Google sign hangs over an entrance to the company's new building, Sept. 6, 2023, in New Yo...

Associated Press

Google confirms an Iranian group is trying to access emails linked to both US presidential campaigns

NEW YORK (AP) — Google said Wednesday that an Iranian group linked to the country’s Revolutionary Guard has tried to infiltrate the personal email accounts of roughly a dozen people linked to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump since May. The tech company’s threat intelligence arm said the group is still actively targeting […]

9 minutes ago

FILE - This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows former Los Angeles po...

Associated Press

Infamous LA officer’s gun found in $1 million watch robbery case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A gun registered to infamous LA officer Christopher Dorner was found at the Airbnb of two men charged in the robbery of a $1 million watch in Beverly Hills, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Investigators discovered the weapon Aug. 10 after they connected the rental to a vehicle involved in another Beverly […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

State, local officials failed 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl who died after abuse, lawsuits say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The state, two counties and different schools missed warning signs and failed to protect a 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was suffering abuse at her home before she died in May, according to lawsuits filed Wednesday by the girl’s family. Malinda Hoagland’s half sisters filed suits in Pennsylvania state court as well as […]

41 minutes ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Ashevil...

Associated Press

Police identify suspect in break-in of Trump campaign office in Virginia

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia said Wednesday they were looking for a homeless man they suspect broke into an office of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said it has issued an arrest warrant for Toby Shane Kessler, 39, of no fixed address, on a burglary charge in connection […]

1 hour ago

Alabama lawyer accused of sexually assaulting handcuffed inmate, lawsuit says