You have probably heard of the popular TV show “The Bachelor” and even if you’re not a fan, “The Golden Bachelor” might have piqued your interest. The show of love and fairytale-like dates is coming out with another first — “The Golden Bachelorette.”

As a woman takes center stage, a man from our neck of the woods will be competing for her attention, as reported by “The Today Show.” Kim B., a 69-year-old retired navy captain from Seattle will be among 24 single men vying for 61-year-old Joan Vassos’ heart.

Kim B., as his last name was not released to fans, said his hobbies include spending time on his sailboat, adding that he’s a good whistler.

“Kim describes himself as an ‘excellent whistler,'” states “The Today Show’s” website. “He would love to learn how to play the piano.”

All 24 men will be dating Vassos who was a contestant on the first ever season of “The Golden Bachelor.” According to Bachelor Nation’s website, Vassos is a widow who is ready to find love again.

People reported that Vassos’ time on “The Golden Bachelor” was cut short when she voluntarily decided to leave the show to prioritize her family. Vassos, according to People, is from Maryland and in a podcast revealed what she is looking for in a man.

“I’m OK with a bald guy,” Vassos said on the podcast, as reported by People. “My husband, my late husband, was bald, and I thought he was very sexy, so that’s fine. Got to have all your teeth, that’s good. I want somebody who’s fit. I want somebody who takes care of themselves. I want somebody who is active.”

Bachelor Nation asked each of the men why they wanted to meet Vassos.

“Joan is amazing!” said Kim B. via Bachelor Nation’s website. “Who wouldn’t want to meet her? And Joan is the reason I’m here — it was her leaving ‘The Golden Bachelor’ early that first got me interested in the show and the possibility of meeting someone of Joan’s character and love of family. Little did I know I would get to meet her.”

As for the other contestants, one man is from Portland, six men are from California, one man is from Pennsylvania, another man is from Kansas, two are from New York, another two are from Florida, one is from Texas, another is from Nevada, three are from Illinois, one is from Iowa, another from Massachusetts, another from Louisiana, one from North Carolina and one from Maryland, as reported by King 5.

The first episode of “The Golden Bachelorette” premiers September 18 on ABC and can be streamed on Hulu.

